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J.D. Vance Calls 'Emily in Paris' the 'Shakespeare of Our Time' and Reveals Who the Main Character Should End Up With

J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA ; NETFLIX

J.D. Vance gushed over the 'masterpiece' Netflix hit series 'Emily in Paris.'

Sept. 15 2026, Updated 2:42 p.m. ET

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Vice President J.D. Vance shared a surprisingly passionate take on the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris, calling it "the Shakespeare of our time" and a "masterwork of American television."

In a video posted to his official TikTok and X accounts by his communications director, Taylor Van Kirk, Vance weighed in on the show's central romantic dilemma.

He argued that the series is actually a massive piece of cultural criticism aimed at millennial decision-making.

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'Emily in Paris' Is 'Genius'

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photo of J.D. Vance called 'Emily in Paris' a 'masterwork of American television.'
Source: NETFLIX

J.D. Vance called 'Emily in Paris' a 'masterwork of American television.'

“I just had a buddy of mine criticize the masterwork of American television called Emily in Paris, so let me give you my meta-analysis of Emily in Paris and why it’s genius, okay? The basic idea, if you’re just watching it superficially, is that Emily in Paris is about this sort of bubbly girl who goes to Paris and has a cool job and has great experiences and drinks fine wine — does all the things that you would do in Paris,” explained Vance.

Vance stated that Emily, played by Lily Collins, should settle down with her neighbor, French chef Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo.

"But what it is actually is a massive cultural criticism of millennial decision-making. She goes to Paris, and it’s obvious to everybody watching the show that she should end up with the French chef. She should marry this guy. They should start a family — whether in Paris or America. They should build a life together," Vance pleaded.

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photo of The VP thinks Lily Collins' character should settle down with chef Gabriel, who is played by Lucas Bravo.
Source: MEGA

The VP thinks Lily Collins' character should settle down with chef Gabriel, who is played by Lucas Bravo.

“And by the same token, the French chef should obviously end up with her, not the various crazy people that pop in and out of his life, and yet what both of them do is they make a series of absurd, sometimes hilarious, sometimes not particularly believable mistakes where she ends up with a bunch of random people or focused on her job, he ends up with a bunch of random people or focused on his job, and it’s like obvious,” he continued.

Rather than seeing the show as escapism, Vance believes the endless romantic detours and career distractions represent the "atrocious decisions" of his own generation.

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photo of The politician said Lily Collins' character is the epitome of a millennial.
Source: MEGA

The politician said Lily Collins' character is the epitome of a millennial.

The commentary aligns closely with Vance's broader political themes, which frequently focus on the societal importance of marriage, parenthood and family building.

This isn't his first time praising the show; during an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience podcast," he called the Netflix hit a "masterpiece.”

'The Best Bit of Cultural Commentary'

photo of 'It is, at the risk of overstating it, the Shakespeare of our time,' J.D. Vance raved of 'Emily in Paris.'
Source: MEGA

'It is, at the risk of overstating it, the Shakespeare of our time,' J.D. Vance raved of 'Emily in Paris.'

“Fall in love, get married, you two were made for each other, and the fact that they keep on making atrocious decisions is kind of like the best bit of cultural commentary — I would say cultural criticism — of my generation, the millennials. You gotta watch Emily in Paris. It is, at the risk of overstating it, the Shakespeare of our time,” he gushed.

The show is currently slated to return for its sixth and final season.

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