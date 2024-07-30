Fresh off the heels of his “ childless cat lady ” debacle, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has found himself in hot water again for comments he made on a conservative podcast in November 2020.

“You know,” Vance added, “I worry that it makes people more sociopathic and ultimately our whole country a little bit less, less mentally stable.”

On the podcast, Vance attacked “childless Americans” in the “leadership class” and members of Twitter (now X). “There are just these basic cadences of life that I think are really powerful and really valuable when you have kids in your life,” Vance began. “And the fact that so many people, especially in America’s leadership class, just don’t have that in their lives.”

J.D. Vance claimed the country was 'less mentally stable' due to leaders who did not have children.

A CNN report, which documented the podcast comments, also uncovered campaign fundraising emails that Vance had sent in August 2021. Vance took the emails as an opportunity to go after people without children, citing them as “radical childless leaders in this country.”

He then went on to comment on the online community, writing, “…you talk about going on Twitter – final point I’ll make is you go on Twitter and almost always the people who are most deranged and most psychotic are people who don’t have kids at home.”

Specifically, Vance wrote, “Did you see me on FOX Primetime recently? I needed to speak DIRECTLY to patriots like you about the serious issue of radical childless leaders in this country. We can’t have people who don’t have a direct stake in this country making our most important decisions.”

“We’ve allowed ourselves to be dominated by childless sociopaths — they’re invested in NOTHING because they’re not invested in this country’s children,” Vance continued. “Fighting back won’t be easy — our childless opponents have a lot of free time. That’s why I need YOU to stand with me.”

In yet another fundraising email, Vance reiterated his stance on those who are “childless,” saying the “country is run by childless Democrats who are miserable in their own lives and want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” He took it a step further, directly stating childless people “don’t have a direct stake” in our country.