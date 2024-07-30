'Childless Sociopaths': J.D. Vance Attacked Americans Without Kids in Unearthed Podcast, Emails and Tweets
Fresh off the heels of his “childless cat lady” debacle, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has found himself in hot water again for comments he made on a conservative podcast in November 2020.
On the podcast, Vance attacked “childless Americans” in the “leadership class” and members of Twitter (now X). “There are just these basic cadences of life that I think are really powerful and really valuable when you have kids in your life,” Vance began. “And the fact that so many people, especially in America’s leadership class, just don’t have that in their lives.”
“You know,” Vance added, “I worry that it makes people more sociopathic and ultimately our whole country a little bit less, less mentally stable.”
He then went on to comment on the online community, writing, “…you talk about going on Twitter – final point I’ll make is you go on Twitter and almost always the people who are most deranged and most psychotic are people who don’t have kids at home.”
A CNN report, which documented the podcast comments, also uncovered campaign fundraising emails that Vance had sent in August 2021. Vance took the emails as an opportunity to go after people without children, citing them as “radical childless leaders in this country.”
Specifically, Vance wrote, “Did you see me on FOX Primetime recently? I needed to speak DIRECTLY to patriots like you about the serious issue of radical childless leaders in this country. We can’t have people who don’t have a direct stake in this country making our most important decisions.”
“We’ve allowed ourselves to be dominated by childless sociopaths — they’re invested in NOTHING because they’re not invested in this country’s children,” Vance continued. “Fighting back won’t be easy — our childless opponents have a lot of free time. That’s why I need YOU to stand with me.”
In yet another fundraising email, Vance reiterated his stance on those who are “childless,” saying the “country is run by childless Democrats who are miserable in their own lives and want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” He took it a step further, directly stating childless people “don’t have a direct stake” in our country.
Another tweet was also uncovered from Vance from October 2021 where he took another opportunity to go after those in this country without children.
“Our country’s low birth rates have made many elites sociopaths,” he shockingly tweeted.
Vance’s spokesperson, Taylor Van Kirk, issued an official response to these comments: “As [Vance] has clearly stated, he was talking about politicians on the left who support policies that are explicitly anti-child and anti-family. The media can obsess over it all they want, but he’s not going to back down when it comes to advocating for policies that protect parental rights and encourage people to have more kids.”