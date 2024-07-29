J.D. Vance Rants His 'Childless Cat Lady' Remarks Were 'Radically' Taken 'Out of Context': 'They Aggressively Lied'

"I do think that being a parent actually has a profound effect on somebody’s perspective and we should honor and respect that," he told the Fox News host. "But there are a whole host of people who don’t have children for a whole host of reasons. And they certainly are great people who can participate fully in the life of this country. And that’s not what I said."

"If you look at what the left has done, they have radically taken this out of context and, in fact, aggressively lied about what I’ve said," Donald Trump's running mate continued. "What I do think is true ... is that the left has increasingly become explicitly anti-child and anti-family."