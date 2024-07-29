J.D. Vance Rants His 'Childless Cat Lady' Remarks Were 'Radically' Taken 'Out of Context': 'They Aggressively Lied'
Three years after making the bizarre claim that the United States is being run by "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives," J.D. Vance is still defending his controversial remarks.
On the July 28 installment of Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy, Vance accused Democrats of twisting his words and pushing an anti-child agenda.
"I do think that being a parent actually has a profound effect on somebody’s perspective and we should honor and respect that," he told the Fox News host. "But there are a whole host of people who don’t have children for a whole host of reasons. And they certainly are great people who can participate fully in the life of this country. And that’s not what I said."
"If you look at what the left has done, they have radically taken this out of context and, in fact, aggressively lied about what I’ve said," Donald Trump's running mate continued. "What I do think is true ... is that the left has increasingly become explicitly anti-child and anti-family."
Vance also alleged Democrats painted parenthood as a "selfish" act and even "encouraged young family not to have children at all" due to climate change concerns.
He further claimed his comments — that many have dubbed "sexist" and inappropriate — were not meant to be a criticism against everyone who did not have children, but toward the supposed "increasingly anti-parent and anti-child attitude of the left."
As OK! previously reported, several celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston and Kesha, dragged the Hillbilly Elegy author for his insensitive remarks.
Comedian and television host Chelsea Handler also called out Vance for insinuating Vice President Kamala Harris isn't a parent when she's the stepmother to husband Doug Emhoff's two adult children — Ella and Cole Emhoff — before mocking Trump's own history as a father and a husband.
"I’d like to remind you that no president in the history of the United States has ever been a mother. But maybe if she had five kids with three different men and a scandalous affair with a p--- star and was a convicted felon, that would be more palatable to republican men," Handler said.
In response to Vance's Fox News appearance, a spokesperson for Harris' election campaign released a scathing statement slamming the Ohio senator's political views.
“Every time JD opens his mouth is a reminder that a Trump-Vance administration would be focused on inserting themselves into every American’s living room, bedroom, and doctor’s office," the statement read. "They want to ban abortion, rip away IVF treatments, and restrict contraceptives. Because in Trump’s Project 2025, the government knows better than you. It would just be weird if it wasn’t so dangerous — and it’s why the stakes this November are so incredibly high.”