OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPolitics

J.D. Vance Rants His 'Childless Cat Lady' Remarks Were 'Radically' Taken 'Out of Context': 'They Aggressively Lied'

Photo of JD Vance.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance found himself in hot water over his 'childless cat lady' comment from 2021.

By:

Jul. 29 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Three years after making the bizarre claim that the United States is being run by "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives," J.D. Vance is still defending his controversial remarks.

On the July 28 installment of Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy, Vance accused Democrats of twisting his words and pushing an anti-child agenda.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance childless cat lady remarks radically taken out context
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance was announced as Donald Trump's running mate at the RNC.

"I do think that being a parent actually has a profound effect on somebody’s perspective and we should honor and respect that," he told the Fox News host. "But there are a whole host of people who don’t have children for a whole host of reasons. And they certainly are great people who can participate fully in the life of this country. And that’s not what I said."

"If you look at what the left has done, they have radically taken this out of context and, in fact, aggressively lied about what I’ve said," Donald Trump's running mate continued. "What I do think is true ... is that the left has increasingly become explicitly anti-child and anti-family."

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance childless cat lady remarks radically taken out context
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance accused Democrats of twisting his words.

Article continues below advertisement

Vance also alleged Democrats painted parenthood as a "selfish" act and even "encouraged young family not to have children at all" due to climate change concerns.

He further claimed his comments — that many have dubbed "sexist" and inappropriate — were not meant to be a criticism against everyone who did not have children, but toward the supposed "increasingly anti-parent and anti-child attitude of the left."

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance
Article continues below advertisement
jd vance childless cat lady remarks radically taken out context
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance was called out by Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler for his comments.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, several celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston and Kesha, dragged the Hillbilly Elegy author for his insensitive remarks.

Comedian and television host Chelsea Handler also called out Vance for insinuating Vice President Kamala Harris isn't a parent when she's the stepmother to husband Doug Emhoff's two adult children — Ella and Cole Emhoff — before mocking Trump's own history as a father and a husband.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’d like to remind you that no president in the history of the United States has ever been a mother. But maybe if she had five kids with three different men and a scandalous affair with a p--- star and was a convicted felon, that would be more palatable to republican men," Handler said.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

In response to Vance's Fox News appearance, a spokesperson for Harris' election campaign released a scathing statement slamming the Ohio senator's political views.

“Every time JD opens his mouth is a reminder that a Trump-Vance administration would be focused on inserting themselves into every American’s living room, bedroom, and doctor’s office," the statement read. "They want to ban abortion, rip away IVF treatments, and restrict contraceptives. Because in Trump’s Project 2025, the government knows better than you. It would just be weird if it wasn’t so dangerous — and it’s why the stakes this November are so incredibly high.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.