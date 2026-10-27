J.D. Vance Fires Back at Hecklers During Heated Rally Exchange After Being Interrupted Twice

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Vice President J.D. Vance lashed out at two hecklers during a campaign rally in Kansas, using profanity to dismiss the demonstrators as they were escorted out. According to reports and footage from the event, Vance was discussing economic and leadership challenges when the first interruption occurred. “I suspect that, just like I felt when I was growing up, a lot of people around here — in places like Kansas — harbored many of the same doubts about our country’s failed leadership,” Vance mused.

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J.D. Vance Gets Heckled

Source: MEGA The first heckler called Vice President J.D. Vance a 'war criminal.'

“You’re a war criminal!” the first heckler screamed. After that protester was removed amidst "USA!" chants from the crowd, Vance responded. “The thing I’ve realized, having done these rallies for the last couple of weeks, is that the only chance the Democrats have is to interrupt and shut down the debate because when we have a free and open debate, the American people will realize that all the Democrats are selling is a fat load of bull----,” Vance insisted.

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'He's Outta Here!'

Source: MEGA Vance called his hecklers 'bull---- artists.'

Minutes later, a second protester began screaming, forcing Vance to step away from his prepared remarks again. Vance pointed at the second demonstrator and snapped, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have another bull---- artist.” He quickly added, "Excuse my language, for the kids," before declaring in a raised voice, "He's outta here!”

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Source: MEGA Both Vance and Donald Trump have seen an uptick in rally protesters.

The heated exchange in Kansas comes amid a string of consecutive disruptions at Vance's and President Donald Trump's rallies ahead of the midterms. Earlier that same day, Vance had three hecklers ejected from a campaign event in Belgrade, Mont., where he dismissed them as "yahoos." He has increasingly woven these confrontations into his campaign messaging, telling crowds his opponents have no choice but to try to disrupt his events. As Vance’s popularity and polls plummet to historic lows, reports of sparse crowds at his rallies have become viral. Critical social media accounts circulated viral photos showing rows of empty white chairs just minutes before an October 13 Texas rally.

What Do Polls Show?

Source: CNN/youtube CNN's Data Analyst Harry Enten revealed that Vance's favorability is under water.