J.D. Vance Insists a 'Deranged Left-Wing Person' Likely Smashed Windows at His Ohio Home — But Has No Idea of Motive

J.D. Vance believes he knows who's to blame for the recent attack at his Cincinnati, Ohio, home. Speaking about the Monday, January 5, incident — in which 26-year-old William Defoor allegedly smashed four windows at the residence — the VP told Fox News' Jesse Watters on Wednesday, January 7, "When it happened, I think everybody had the same reaction that we did, which is it's probably a deranged left-wing person who wanted to cause terror." Vance added that Defoor, who was said to be wielding a hammer, possibly planned to do something "worse" to his family. He then revealed that they're "still kind of getting to the bottom of the motive."

View this post on Instagram Source: @jesseprimetime/instagram J.D. Vance admitted they're still working out the motivation behind the attack.

'My Dear Friend Charlie Kirk Was Murdered by a Left-Wing Radical'

Source: mega J.D. Vance ranted about left-wing violence in the U.S.

Vance continued to bash the left in his response to the vandalization of his home, even bringing up the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk. "Look, left-wing violence is a problem in this country, Jesse," he said. "We've said this time and time again, my dear friend Charlie Kirk was murdered by a left-wing radical." He then went on to cite the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump. "The president of the United States was almost killed a year and half ago and then again a few months after that," he declared.

J.D. Vance Says Left-Wing People Want to 'Kill Their Fellow Citizens'

Source: mega J.D. Vance said he feels safe despite the attack on his home.

Vance didn't stop there, though, ranting, "We have a real crisis where there are far too many left-wing people who don’t want to debate... who don't want to disagree. They don't want to persuade their fellow citizens. They want to try to kill their fellow citizens. And that’s a real problem." Then, when Watters asked whether he feels protected, he responded, "I do feel safe. I signed up for this. My attitude on this stuff is, whatever God wills is whatever God wills. I’m going to do the job I think I have to for the American people."

What Went Down at J.D. Vance's Ohio Home?

Source: WCPO 9/YouTube William Defoor was wielding a hammer at the residence.

Per a local news outlet, an arrest report revealed Defoor was "physically detained" by Secret Service agents after he was caught on surveillance footage walking onto Vance's property and vandalizing four windows, as well as a vehicle presumably owned by Vance. Law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation told the Associated Press that Defoor appeared to be trying to enter the house just after midnight. Photographs taken at the scene showed police officers inspecting several broken windows in the early morning hours on Monday.

William Defoor May Face Federal Charges

Source: WCPO 9/YouTube William Defoor could face federal charges.