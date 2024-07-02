14-Year-Old Jeffrey Epstein Victim Was Accused of 'Committing a Crime' After Being Sexually Abused, Newly Released Transcripts Confirm

On a Monday, July 1, interview with CBS12, the lawyer who represented the teenager at the time suggested Belohlavek "should be embarrassed" to see the information that was released in the court transcripts regarding her behavior to the young abuse victim.

"They were trying to avoid a prosecution of a clear rape of a minor," Spencer Kuvin continued. "And the only reason that they were likely doing it at the time is because they were afraid of Epstein’s defense team."

