14-Year-Old Jeffrey Epstein Victim Was Accused of 'Committing a Crime' After Being Sexually Abused, Newly Released Transcripts Confirm

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 2 2024, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

A 14-year-old who had been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein was publicly told she'd committed a crime in front of a grand jury back in 2006.

According to newly released court transcripts obtained by RadarOnline.com, Epstein had inappropriately touched the unnamed teenager and then paid her $300 to give him a massage at his home in Palm Beach, Flo.

jeffrey epstein victim accused crime abuse court documents
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019.

Prosecutor Lanna Belohlavek also reportedly took photos and other information from the minor's personal social media to smear her reputation to the court. The images showed the 14-year-old drinking and in simulated sexual situations.

During the criminal proceedings, one of the jurors asked her if she "had any idea, deep down inside" that what she was doing with Epstein had been "wrong." The girl admitted that she did feel that way.

jeffrey epstein victim accused crime abuse court documents
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted s-- offender.

The juror also asked her if she'd "set the goal" not to ever do that again and if she was now aware of what she was doing to her own "reputation" with her actions. The victim agreed.

Belohlavek then cut in, "You’re aware that you committed a crime?"

The girl, who was 16 years old at the time of the questioning, replied, "Now I am. I didn't know it was a crime when I was doing it."

jeffrey epstein jetjpg
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein
On a Monday, July 1, interview with CBS12, the lawyer who represented the teenager at the time suggested Belohlavek "should be embarrassed" to see the information that was released in the court transcripts regarding her behavior to the young abuse victim.

"They were trying to avoid a prosecution of a clear rape of a minor," Spencer Kuvin continued. "And the only reason that they were likely doing it at the time is because they were afraid of Epstein’s defense team."

jeffrey epstein victim accused crime abuse court documents
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

As OK! previously reported, Epstein was arrested again in July 2019 and faced charged for the trafficking of minors in both Florida and New York. However, shortly before he was set to face trial, the disgraced financier was found dead in his jail cell.

In July 2020, his former girlfriend and partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested and charged with six felony counts, including trafficking of a minor. She was found guilty of five out of six charges.

Source: OK!

Maxwell is currently serving out her 20-year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution of Tallahassee in Florida.

