Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Slams Bill Barr for Blaming Late Trafficker's Alleged Suicide on a 'Perfect Storm of Screw-Ups'
Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark, called out former U.S. Attorney General Bill Bar for allegedly attempting to sweep the news of the disgraced financier's death under the rug.
The convicted s-- offender was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019. The political figure labeled the death an "apparent suicide," but Mark claimed during a recent appearance on NewsNation’s On Balance with Leland Vittert, that it "wasn't really his position to do that."
Bill argued the cause of the late trafficker's death was due to a "perfect storm of screw-ups" at the prison. However, Mark hit back at the controversial statement.
"Yes, there were screw-ups, but that doesn’t mean that my brother was, you know, committed suicide because of screw-ups," he said. "There’s a lot of reasons, there are a number of reasons why he would not commit suicide then."
Mark also insisted his brother "had dirt on the then-presidential candidates," Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but clarified that he "didn’t tell me what that dirt was."
"I wasn’t involved with his day-to-day life so I don’t know what he knows, but to go back to your initial question, why?" he continued. "I mean, you’d have to ask Bill Barr. If he was covering this up, which it appears to be, who was he covering it up for? Who was Bill Barr protecting?"
As OK! previously reported, the 69-year-old claimed Jeffrey told him that if he told him what he knew about both candidates "they'd have to cancel the election."
Accuser Johanna Sjoberg also implicated former President Bill Clinton in recently released court documents, alleging he preferred "younger girls."
Prince Andrew was also named in the bombshell legal papers in which the royal was accused of groping a minor. An alleged victim known as Jane Doe 3 also claimed she was "forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations."
A friend of Andrew told a news outlet that the prince "doesn't have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this" and has "locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He's devastated."