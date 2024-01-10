Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Slams Bill Barr for Blaming Late Trafficker's Alleged Suicide on a 'Perfect Storm of Screw-Ups'

Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark, called out former U.S. Attorney General Bill Bar for allegedly attempting to sweep the news of the disgraced financier's death under the rug.

The convicted s-- offender was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019. The political figure labeled the death an "apparent suicide," but Mark claimed during a recent appearance on NewsNation’s On Balance with Leland Vittert, that it "wasn't really his position to do that."