Donald Trump Will 'Lose' the 2024 Election Because He's 'Old' and 'Boring,' Former Staffer Anthony Scaramucci Predicts
Anthony Scaramucci came out swinging against Donald Trump — again!
On a Sunday, August 18, appearance on Fox News, the former White House Communications Director — a position he held for less than two weeks in 2017 — gave his theory on why the embattled ex-prez can't win the 2024 presidential election.
"I predict he's gonna lose because he's getting boring," Scaramucci suggested. "He's getting old. He's getting tired."
"The electorate has changed since 2016. We've lost over 20 million baby boomers since 2016," he continued. "At the same time, Generation Z has come into the fold to the tune of 40 million. So that's been a big mixture of lower aged voters into the mix. And they seem interested in politics."
This isn't the first time Scaramucci has slammed the 78-year-old presidential hopeful. He also said outright that he believed Trump was scared his "fear-based" campaign strategy was no longer working as the election approaches.
"He was talking about fear in the economy, fear of crime ... I don't think any strategist working with him agrees with what he's doing right now. They are sitting there cringing," he told CNN.
"That is a frustrated — and believe it or not, frightened Donald Trump," he added at the time. "He's looking at the poll numbers. It's a big tell when he does the accordion thing and tells you how great he's doing in the polls — that is a big tell for him."
"He's not doing well in the polls. He knows that, and that's another big lie that he is saying from that podium. Let him keep talking and he'll dig a bigger hole for himself."
Scaramucci also recently suggested Trump is currently "coming to grips with losing this election" and becoming "darker as a result."
"Will be a rough 81 days," Scaramucci wrote on social media on August 15.
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first former or current U.S. president to face criminal charges. In May, a jury ruled he was guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
He has not yet been sentenced.
Earlier this month, Scaramucci claimed Trump would likely try to find creative ways to get out of serving prison time.
"If he sees himself really dropping in the polls, and there's a way to cut himself a deal to avoid jail, he'll fake an illness, he'll see if he can slot in Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley into the top of the ticket," he said.