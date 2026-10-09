'The Dumbest VP in History': J.D. Vance Mocked by Critics After Botching Definition of Socialism

Article continues below advertisement

Vice President J.D. Vance was humiliated on social media after offering his skewed definition of socialism during a press conference on Thursday, October 8. When a reporter asked how he defines the term and why socialist candidates are gaining popularity, Vance said that while the classical definition prioritizes workers, the modern definition has changed fundamentally. “Oh man, you know, I guess, it’s honestly, it’s a hard term to define these days because very often, socialism, you know, classically, you would think socialism is about prioritizing workers,” Vance sputtered. “In reality, I guarantee that most of the self-described socialists running across the United States of America are going to howl about this announcement today, which is prioritizing American workers over foreign workers, so I don’t know what the term means anymore.”

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance's Remarks

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance said socialism is when people 'want to replace American workers with foreign workers.'

The 42-year-old Yale grad then baselessly claimed that in the current American context, socialism actually means something completely inane. “I think in reality what it actually means in the American context is that you want to replace American workers with foreign workers and you want boys to play in girls’ sports,” he said. Socialism is an economic and political system in which the public or the state owns or regulates the means of production, distribution, and exchange. Many critics of the current administration cite President Donald Trump's farmer bailouts, among other things, as examples of socialism.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was accused of defining socialism by naming things he doesn't like.

On social media, figures like former Republican congressman Justin Amash mocked the response as defining socialism simply as "when I don't like something.” Think tank fellows and journalists pointed out a deeper political irony.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The VP Was Mocked on Social Media

Source: MEGA Numerous social media users made fun of Vance's comments.

They argued that Vance's attempt to recast the term was a deliberate pivot to culture-war and immigration issues, designed to obscure the Trump administration's own recent economic interventions, including taking government ownership stakes in dozens of private corporations. “In the VP’s defense, if he accurately defined socialism, it would arguably apply to the 35 government ownership stakes the Trump administration has taken in the last 16 months,” noted Scott Lincicome, vice president of the Cato Institute. “J.D Vance defines ‘socialism’ as... the free movement of labor & capital across borders, and transgender girls playing on girls' sports teams. In other words, anything he personally finds icky,“ wrote Brookings Institute fellow Jessica Riedl. ”And he’s supposed to represent the highly educated, intellectual wing of MAGA."

Source: MEGA Angie Nixon hit back after J.D. Vance insulted her.