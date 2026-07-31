Joe Rogan Dismisses MAGA's 'Made-Up' Culture War Meltdown Over 'The Odyssey': 'Who Cares?'
July 31 2026, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan dismissed conservative and MAGA-driven outrage over Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey, calling the backlash over diverse casting a "made-up" culture war.
Speaking on his podcast alongside guest Tim Robbins, Rogan addressed complaints regarding Lupita Nyong'o playing Helen of Troy and trans actor Elliot Page's involvement in the movie, exclaiming, "Helen of Troy is a Black lady… who f------ cares?!
Elon Musk, who has an estranged transgender child, called the casting of Nyong’o “racist against the Greek people” and Page’s casting as “one of the dumbest and twisted things I’ve ever heard.”
Rogan brushed off demands for historical and demographic accuracy, reminding critics that The Odyssey is fundamentally a "made-up story" and a work of mythology.
Pointing out that general audiences are ignoring the online noise, Rogan noted that people he knows who actually watched the film say "f--- off" to the controversy because the movie itself is amazing and is driving massive box office numbers.
“That’s one of those movies that’s so big people are scrambling to go see it in the movie theaters,” he said, noting the “culture war controversies” started by MAGA.
'Who F------ Cares?'
“Everybody that I know that’s seen it, I haven’t seen it yet, says ‘F--- it, throw all that away. The movie’s amazing,” he said.
Rogan criticized the political right for fighting losing battles over pop culture pre-releases, telling his listeners to "calm down" and focus simply on whether a piece of entertainment is good.
“The culture war part of it, at the very least, it got people excited to see it, and either to hate it or…but I know a lot of people that wanted to go hate it and because they were upset that [transgender actor] Elliot Page played this person,” he explained.
“Helen of Troy is a Black lady… who f---ing cares?!” Rogan exclaimed, calling it a “made-up story.”
- Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Backlash Over Elliot Page's 'The Odyssey' Role: 'Why Do You Care?'
- Emily Wilson Says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Has 'Abysmal' Dialogue Despite Box Office Success
- Matt Damon Says 'The Odyssey' Left Cast With 'Back Pain' and 'Scuffed Up' Feet After Filming Christopher Nolan Epic
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Christopher Nolan Impresses Critics
Critics have given near-universal acclaim to Nolan’s Greek mythology opus, praising it as a technical and narrative masterpiece.
It currently holds a 94 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, marking one of the highest critical achievements of Nolan's career.
Reviewers heavily praised the visuals, noting that the movie — the first shot entirely on IMAX 70mm film cameras — features jaw-dropping landscapes and intense, muscular action sequences.
Matt Damon Delivers as Odysseus
Matt Damon's performance as a weary, intelligent Odysseus was highly commended, alongside solid support from Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Robert Pattinson as the villainous Antinous.
The film has shattered box office records by rocketing past $727 million globally after just 12 days in theaters.
Rogan told MAGA they’ve lost their culture war battle against this masterpiece.
“They were fighting about films that are coming out. I was like, ‘Come on, guys. Calm down. Calm down.’ I don’t care,” he said. “It’s just, is it entertaining? Is it good? It doesn’t have to be correct. That doesn’t mean anything to me.”