Joe Rogan Dismisses MAGA's 'Made-Up' Culture War Meltdown Over 'The Odyssey': 'Who Cares?'

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan defended Christopher Nolan's casting of Lupita Nyong'o.

Rogan brushed off demands for historical and demographic accuracy, reminding critics that The Odyssey is fundamentally a "made-up story" and a work of mythology. Pointing out that general audiences are ignoring the online noise, Rogan noted that people he knows who actually watched the film say "f--- off" to the controversy because the movie itself is amazing and is driving massive box office numbers. “That’s one of those movies that’s so big people are scrambling to go see it in the movie theaters,” he said, noting the “culture war controversies” started by MAGA.

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'Who F------ Cares?'

Source: MEGA 'The movie's amazing,' Joe Rogan declared.

“Everybody that I know that’s seen it, I haven’t seen it yet, says ‘F--- it, throw all that away. The movie’s amazing,” he said. Rogan criticized the political right for fighting losing battles over pop culture pre-releases, telling his listeners to "calm down" and focus simply on whether a piece of entertainment is good. “The culture war part of it, at the very least, it got people excited to see it, and either to hate it or…but I know a lot of people that wanted to go hate it and because they were upset that [transgender actor] Elliot Page played this person,” he explained. “Helen of Troy is a Black lady… who f---ing cares?!” Rogan exclaimed, calling it a “made-up story.”

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Christopher Nolan Impresses Critics

Source: MEGA Christopher Nolan has received widespread praise for 'The Odyssey.'

Critics have given near-universal acclaim to Nolan’s Greek mythology opus, praising it as a technical and narrative masterpiece. It currently holds a 94 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, marking one of the highest critical achievements of Nolan's career. Reviewers heavily praised the visuals, noting that the movie — the first shot entirely on IMAX 70mm film cameras — features jaw-dropping landscapes and intense, muscular action sequences.

Matt Damon Delivers as Odysseus

Source: MEGA Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in 'The Odyssey.'