J.D. Vance Mocked for His 'Caked' Makeup Look During Live Interview: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance is trending in the worst way after sitting down for a wide-ranging interview on The Story with Martha MacCallum on Tuesday, February 17. While the conversation focused on the upcoming midterm elections and 2028 buzz, viewers at home seemed more distracted by something else entirely: his makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News J.D. Vance was mocked for his look during a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement

BREAKING: Look at the makeup caked onto JD Vance's face today as he answers the question on Fox News on whether he's looking towards 2028.



I think that the fact that he's trying to mimic Trump's makeup use gives you the answer you need.



Why do these guys feel the need to use… pic.twitter.com/2jkK5I4wLk — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 17, 2026 Source: @krassenstein/X

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users quickly zoomed in on what they described as a “caked” look during the live broadcast. One X user reposted a clip from the interview and didn’t hold back. “Look at the makeup caked onto J.D. Vance's face today as he answers the question on Fox News on whether he's looking towards 2028. I think that the fact that he's trying to mimic Trump's makeup use gives you the answer you need,” the user wrote, referencing Donald Trump’s “botched” concealer used to cover his bruised hands.

Article continues below advertisement

“Why do these guys feel the need to use coverup all the time?” they added.

Article continues below advertisement

The comments section filled up fast. “Why are these men wearing so much c----- makeup? Someone get them a foundation shade match and a beauty blending sponge please,” one person penned. Another added, “The only talent they have is the ability to cover up. Seems on brand to use makeup to hide who they really are.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Not sure, but seems all presidents/candidates use it,” a third quipped, sharing a photo of Gavin Newsom wearing foundation. “The best part is he has lower ratings than Trump. No one likes him,” a fourth joked.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The interview focused on the midterm elections.

Article continues below advertisement

Makeup chatter aside, the actual interview covered some serious topics. After returning from a commercial break, Martha MacCallum shifted the discussion to the midterm elections. “Alright, we are back with Vice President J.D. Vance,” she began. MacCallum added, “So we just mentioned the midterms. I want to just put up a poll. This shows congressional vote preference. This was at the end of January, so just a few weeks ago, of all voters: Democratic candidate preference at 52, GOP candidate at 46. We’ve got a long way to go, but obviously that number would not be good for the majority.”

Article continues below advertisement

Vance didn’t sugarcoat it. “That would not be good. I will say, as much as we love Fox News, we always think Fox News has the worst polling. Me and the president agree on that. I’m sorry. It’s true,” Vance quipped, raising his hands. MacCallum responded, “I can show you other ones that are very similar, but since they’re ours, I show ours.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance defended Republican leadership during the segment.

Article continues below advertisement

From there, Vance made his pitch directly to voters. “But here, here’s the fundamental issue in the midterms, and I think we’re gonna make this argument to the American people — and the American people are obviously gonna be the ones who make this decision — is, look, if you go back to the Biden administration, the average American lost about $3,000 in take-home pay during the four years that Democrats were in charge,” he said.