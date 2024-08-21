Donald Trump Mocks GOP Candidate's Weight at North Carolina Rally: 'Will This Stage Hold?'
Donald Trump joked he was worried about the stability of the stage at a North Carolina rally before he called out GOP candidate Mark Robinson's weight.
Trump thanked his supporters and specifically mentioned Robinson, stating: "He's a great one. And I think we have a lot of our sheriffs here. Don't we have — where are they? Will this stage hold them?"
Trump continued by inviting the sheriffs on stage and jokingly added, "If you weigh more than 200 pounds, don't come up. I'm only kidding."
As the sheriffs joined Trump on the platform, he continued to make comments about weight and safety concerns.
"These are great people, but I want to get them the hell off the stage because I guarantee they didn't have this in mind when they built this," he told the crowd. "Thank goodness Mark lost a lot of weight over the last couple of months. You did actually!"
Trump had previously endorsed Robinson before the GOP primary vote, despite Robinson's history of making homophobic remarks and quoting Adolf Hitler in a Facebook post about racial pride.
Robinson's candidacy has also stirred up significant media coverage due to his polarizing statements and actions.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Slammed as a 'Disgrace' to His Family Name Amid Rumors He's Going to 'Join Forces' With Donald Trump
- 'His Brain Is Melting in Real Time': Donald Trump Criticized for Making Excuses for His 'Lisp' in Elon Musk Interview
- Donald Trump Refers to His Supporters as 'Basement Dwellers,' Claims Ex-President's Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham
Robinson, the current lieutenant governor, and GOP candidate for governor, gained national attention after making controversial statements during a speech last month.
In the speech, he called for extrajudicial killings, stating: "Some folks need killing!"
During the roughly half-hour-long speech in Lake Church in the small town of White Lake, North Carolina, he said: "It's time for somebody to say it. It's not a matter of vengeance. It's not a matter of being mean or spiteful. It's a matter of necessity!"
In the past, Robinson also referred to members of the LGBTQ+ community as "maggots," called Michelle Obama a "he," and denied the Holocaust, claiming the reports of 6 million Jews killed in Nazi Germany were "hogwash."
The GOP candidate also went on a podcast hosted by an alleged cult leader in 2019 and endorsed the host's remarks that Jewish bankers are one of the "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse," next to Muslim people, China and the CIA.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the upcoming general election, Robinson will face Democrat Josh Stein, the state attorney general, to succeed Governor Roy Cooper.