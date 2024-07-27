All an Act? Donald Trump Spotted Without His Ear Bandage After Assassination Attempt — Photos
How does Donald Trump’s ear look so normal?
New photos recently revealed how the former president, 78, has removed the bandage over his ear after being hit by a bullet during his July 13 assassination attempt.
Over the last few weeks, Trump has worn something to cover up the gash. However, his ear looked completely healed, which led many to question how badly he was even hit during the harrowing event.
“It’s a miracle! It’s a miracle!! The chunk of his ear that was supposedly ‘blown off’ has miraculously grown back!” one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, mocked alongside a close-up image of the father-of-five’s healthy earlobe.
In response to the individual’s post, others piggy backed on the idea Trump’s injury may have been exaggerated.
“Didn't you hear? According to his truth social, he regrew it. He even said his doctors confirmed it,” another person joked.
“At his next rally he’ll claim to have healing powers like Deadpool and Wolverine," a third joked.
“Is there anything that bleach and bright light can’t do?” a fifth social media commenter wrote, referencing Trump’s famous claim that bleach and a bright light would cure COVID-19.
While some criticized the ex-commander-in-chief-turned-felon, others defended the former reality TV host.
“The body heals especially when a wound is properly treated,” someone stated, as another penned.
“Someone shot at a U.S. President and killed an innocent bystander. All internet people care about is whether he was ‘actually hit’ or not. That's so far from the point," an additional person noted.
As OK! previously reported, a lot has happened in American politics since Trump’s assassination attempt, as the 2024 Republican candidate is now facing Kamala Harris after Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 and endorsed her.
Trump has since taken aim at his new rival during the Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday, July 26.
"She was a bum three weeks ago. She was a bum. A failed vice president in a failed administration, with millions of people crossing, and she was the border czar," Trump said of Harris while addressing the crowd.
In response, the public bashed the politician for his rude remarks.
"I see they’re still working hard to get the female vote," one person joked, a second chimed in, "Trump is such a hateful old man."
"He’s feeling the heat. His pathetic rhetoric gets more hateful when his back is against the wall," a third person claimed.
"He scared. You can hear it in his voice. It's over Donald," a fourth individual pointed out.