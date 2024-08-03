10 of J.D. Vance's Most Controversial Moments So Far: From His 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark to Criticizing Donald Trump

Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, was once a hater of the presidential candidate before joining his inner circle.

Prior to becoming Trump's VP pick, Vance liked harsh tweets criticizing the ex-POTUS in 2016 and 2017. According to CNN's KFile, he previously called the ex-president "an idiot" and "cynical a------."

Vance also wondered if Trump was "America's Hitler" before calling him a "cultural heroin."

Years later, he reversed his opinion of Trump and became his ally.

“I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great president and he changed my mind,” he said. “I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans, because again he delivered that peace and prosperity.”