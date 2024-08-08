OK Magazine
J.D. Vance's Wife Claims Her Husband's Eyelashes Are 'All Natural' as Rumors Swirl He Wears Eyeliner

Photo of J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance's wife defended her husband's 'naturally' thick eyelashes.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

The speculation surrounding Republican vice presidential contender J.D. Vance's distinctive eyelashes has finally been addressed.

The Ohio senator's wife, Usha Vance, claimed her husband's eyelashes are naturally thick, insisting he doesn't use any mascara or eyeliner despite public speculation.

jd vances wife husbands eyelashes all natural rumors swirl eyeliner
Source: MEGA

Vance was accused of using eyeliner during public appearances.

"They're all natural. I've always been jealous of those lashes," Usha told outlets.

The praise for J.D's eyelashes extended beyond his wife, as even former President Donald Trump publicly admired his "beautiful blue eyes and long eyelashes." Trump's fascination with his VP pick's appearance was also evident when he likened him to a young Abraham Lincoln.

jd vances wife husbands eyelashes all natural rumors swirl eyeliner
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has complimented his running mate's appearence.

The comments on J.D.'s eyelashes came amidst other personal revelations that the VP nominee shared with reporters in recent days. These disclosures appear to be part of a strategic effort to soften his image after facing challenges during his initial campaign rollout.

During a podcast appearance with the Nelk Boys, J.D. opened up about various aspects of his past, including his reluctance to party in Vegas due to his age, the rigorous VP vetting process he underwent with his wife and his fondness for the card game Magic: The Gathering as a teen.

jd vances wife husbands eyelashes all natural rumors swirl eyeliner
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance has been heavily criticized since becoming Trump's VP.

As OK! previously reported, one of the stories J.D. brought up to seem more relatable to voters included an interaction with his 7-year-old son, Ewan, and his latest obsession Pokemon.

The VP pick described the situation on the "Full Send" podcast, stating, "He is really into Pokémon cards right now, he’s going through a Pokémon phase... I mean, he’s really into it, so he is trying to talk to me about Pikachu, and I am on the phone with Donald Trump, I’m like, ‘Son, shut the h--- up for 30 seconds about Pikachu.'"

Source: ok!
jd vances wife husbands eyelashes all natural rumors swirl eyeliner
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance could be replaced as Trump's VP, according to reports.

J.D. faced an onslaught of backlash after being named the GOP's VP nominee in July, as several reports came out with resurfaced comments he made over the years criticizing "childless cat ladies," referring to his own running mate as "America's Hitler" and sharing questionable tweets about women and dolphins.

Paul Begala, a former White House advisor and chief strategist for Bill Clinton’s winning 1992 presidential campaign, told CNN he believes Trump might drop Vance from the ticket due to the bad press. He specifically mentioned Nikki Haley as someone he thinks Trump could replace Vance with.

“There's a nonzero chance the Republicans take their vice presidential candidate off the ticket," Begala remarked while on a panel with CNN. "He's been a dud. He's the first vice presidential nominee of either party since 1980 to begin underwater in his approval ratings."

Puck News reported on Usha's comments.

