J.D. Vance's Wife Claims Her Husband's Eyelashes Are 'All Natural' as Rumors Swirl He Wears Eyeliner

As OK! previously reported, one of the stories J.D. brought up to seem more relatable to voters included an interaction with his 7-year-old son, Ewan, and his latest obsession Pokemon.

The VP pick described the situation on the "Full Send" podcast, stating, "He is really into Pokémon cards right now, he’s going through a Pokémon phase... I mean, he’s really into it, so he is trying to talk to me about Pikachu, and I am on the phone with Donald Trump, I’m like, ‘Son, shut the h--- up for 30 seconds about Pikachu.'"

