J.D. Vance Claims More People Were 'Directly Involved' in Charlie Kirk's Assassination: 'I’m Always Going to Wonder'

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J.D. Vance suspected there were more individuals implicated in Charlie Kirk's murder. The Turning Point USA CEO was killed in September 2025 at a debate event at Utah Valley University after he was shot by alleged gunman Tyler Robinson.

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Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was shot by alleged gunman Tyler Robinson in September 2025 at an Utah university.

The vice president, 41, spoke to The Daily Wire on Saturday, July 11, and said he believes there were more people “directly involved” in Kirk's assassination. “I’m always going to wonder,” Vance said. “I’m always going to wonder what was said and how many contacts [Robinson] had beforehand."

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J.D. Vance Gave His Take on Charlie Kirk's Accused Murderer

Source: FACEBOOK/MEGA Tyler Robinson had a preliminary hearing for his case earlier this month.

"By the way, it doesn’t mean that [Robinson’s] any less guilty. But do I wonder if there are other people who are more directly involved in Charlie’s murder? Absolutely, because I don’t think that it’s possible for a young man to get radicalized like that without somebody encouraging him, whether informally or formally," Vance went on. The politician added: “I think there are a lot of people with blood on their hands in the case of Charlie Kirk, but of course, the person most directly who has blood on their hands is Tyler Robinson.”

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Tyler Robinson Is Facing 7 Criminal Charges

Source: MEGA 'I’m always going to wonder,' J.D. Vance said.

Robinson, 23, had his preliminary hearing regarding the case earlier this month, with the next hearing being scheduled for September 1. The next inquiry will see Robinson appear in court to determine if there is enough evidence to push the case to a full trial. Robinson is facing seven charges, including aggravated murder and weapons charges, in connection with Kirk's shooting. His request to dismiss the death penalty in his trial for allegedly slaying Kirk was denied by Judge Tony Graf last month. The late conservative political activist's family released a statement on July 10 following the conclusion of the five-day hearing.

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk died at the age of 31 last year.