J.D. Vance Claims More People Were 'Directly Involved' in Charlie Kirk's Assassination: 'I’m Always Going to Wonder'
July 12 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance suspected there were more individuals implicated in Charlie Kirk's murder.
The Turning Point USA CEO was killed in September 2025 at a debate event at Utah Valley University after he was shot by alleged gunman Tyler Robinson.
The vice president, 41, spoke to The Daily Wire on Saturday, July 11, and said he believes there were more people “directly involved” in Kirk's assassination.
“I’m always going to wonder,” Vance said. “I’m always going to wonder what was said and how many contacts [Robinson] had beforehand."
J.D. Vance Gave His Take on Charlie Kirk's Accused Murderer
"By the way, it doesn’t mean that [Robinson’s] any less guilty. But do I wonder if there are other people who are more directly involved in Charlie’s murder? Absolutely, because I don’t think that it’s possible for a young man to get radicalized like that without somebody encouraging him, whether informally or formally," Vance went on.
The politician added: “I think there are a lot of people with blood on their hands in the case of Charlie Kirk, but of course, the person most directly who has blood on their hands is Tyler Robinson.”
- Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Demands Speedy Trial and Accuses Suspected Shooter Tyler Robinson's Team of 'Causing Undue Delay'
- 'Tone-Deaf' J.D. Vance Slammed for Bragging About Not Having to Go to the Grocery Store or Cook for His Family as Vice President
- J.D. Vance Mocked Over Cringe Joke 'Fumble' as Critics Slam His Lack of 'Charisma': Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tyler Robinson Is Facing 7 Criminal Charges
Robinson, 23, had his preliminary hearing regarding the case earlier this month, with the next hearing being scheduled for September 1. The next inquiry will see Robinson appear in court to determine if there is enough evidence to push the case to a full trial.
Robinson is facing seven charges, including aggravated murder and weapons charges, in connection with Kirk's shooting. His request to dismiss the death penalty in his trial for allegedly slaying Kirk was denied by Judge Tony Graf last month.
The late conservative political activist's family released a statement on July 10 following the conclusion of the five-day hearing.
“The conclusion of the preliminary hearing marks an important step forward in the pursuit of justice for Charlie. Our family is grateful for the prayers, support, and kindness that has been extended to us, especially through these unimaginably painful and emotionally demanding proceedings," they said.
"As difficult as these last few days have been, it brings our family comfort to know that the world has witnessed the overwhelming evidence of what occurred to Charlie that day. Nothing will ever undo the loss of our beloved Charlie. As this case moves into its next phase, we pray that truth will continue to be heard through a process that is fair, transparent, and grounded in the facts," his family continued.