J.D. Vance Reveals Donald Trump's Bizarre Sleeping Patterns: 'He Doesn't Have an Off Switch'

jd vance reveals trumps bizarre sleep habits
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance revealed Donald Trump’s sleep habits, saying the president 'doesn’t have an off switch.'

Sept. 8 2025, Published 9:21 a.m. ET

J.D. Vance is opening up about Donald Trump’s unusual sleep schedule.

During a Fox News interview on September 6, the vice president said the president barely rests because he’s constantly on the move.

image of J.D. Vance said Donald Trump 'doesn't have an off switch.'
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance said Donald Trump 'doesn't have an off switch.'

“One thing I’ve learned kind of working with him every day, he doesn’t have an off switch,” Vance shared on My View with Lara Trump.

“Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic,” Vance continued. “It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?’”

His remarks come as Trump made waves for dozing off at the U.S. Open on Sunday, September 7. The 79-year-old, dressed in his trademark blue suit and red tie, was spotted on camera snoozing in the Rolex box during the finals between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

image of Fans caught Donald Trump closing his eyes at the U.S. Open.
Source: MEGA

Fans caught Donald Trump closing his eyes at the U.S. Open.

Trump, who was spotted closing his eyes mid-match, was surrounded by top aides and family members, including U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner and granddaughter Arabella Kushner.

Source: @RNjpVLdNwZ33631/X
At the time, security at Arthur Ashe Stadium was intense, with fans facing bag checks and TSA-style screenings that delayed the start of the match by 30 minutes. When Donald's face flashed on the screen, the crowd immediately erupted in a mix of boos and cheers.

The president brushed it off as he waved to supporters, signed a few MAGA hats and even tossed them into the crowd.

image of Critics call the president 'Sleepy Don.'
Source: MEGA

Critics call the president 'Sleepy Don.'

This isn't the first time Donald looked drowsy in public.

Back in July, he struggled to stay awake as his team introduced a new health-tracking system at the White House. In front of an audience of tech leaders, Dr. Mehmet Oz praised Donald's role in the project.

“We’re going to have remarkable advances in how consumers can use their own records,” the famous medical expert told the politician. “And all this comes back to one fundamental issue, Mr. President, which is leadership.”

Even then, Donald's eyes appeared to droop as the TV personality spoke.

image of Donald Trump’s sleep habits were revealed by J.D. Vance.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s sleep habits were revealed by J.D. Vance.

That same month, Donald, whom critics dubbed “Sleepy Don,” seemed on the verge of dozing off at an energy and AI summit in Pittsburgh.

In 2024, the commander-in-chief was also seen nodding off multiple times during his “hush money” trial in New York, where he was ultimately convicted of falsifying business records tied to a p--- star scandal.

