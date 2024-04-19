OK Magazine
Donald Trump Critics Dub Ex-Prez 'Sleepy Don' After He's Seen Dozing in Court for a Third Time

Apr. 19 2024

Sleepy Don is at it again!

Donald Trump was caught nodding off in court for a third time on Friday, April 19, according to journalist Maggie Haberman, who was present to report on the hush money trial proceedings.

donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been caught dozing off in court three separate days.

Trump critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the 77-year-old for his lack of professionalism. Several dubbed him "Sleepy Don" as a reference to his nickname for President Joe Biden.

One user suggested, "He’s too busy staying up late and tweeting," and another joked, "That’s right, grandpa has fallen asleep three days in one week."

donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

"Sleeping at home, in bed on a couch, or in a lazy boy is perfectly fine," a third person pointed out. "But for someone who is running for our highest office, can't he stay awake during his CRIMINAL trial? I'm pretty sure he's already been discredited by his own behavior."

A fourth user added, "I will say it again, if Donnie doesn't consistently hear the sound of his own voice, he gets bored and nods out."

donald trump hush money trial damage american brand kevin oleary
Source: mega

The jury selection process began on Monday, April 15.

Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. It's believed the money was sent in order to keep her from publicly speaking out about an alleged sexual encounter that occurred between them in 2006.

The jury selection process for the trial began on Monday, April 15.

donald trump hush money trial damage american brand kevin oleary
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the first former POTUS to ever be criminally charged.

As OK! previously reported, Trump has been spotted nodding off a few times in court since then. Haberman noted on Monday that the former POTUS "appeared to be asleep" and he didn't react when his lawyer attempted to pass him a note.

"His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack," she said. "Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning."

Source: OK!
On Tuesday, April 16, Law360's Frank G. Runyeon posted on social media that Trump was asleep once again.

"Trump’s head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself," he penned. "Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back. His head [droops] for a third time, he shakes his shoulders. Eyes closed still. His head drops. Finally, he pops his eyes open."

Haberman reported to the New York Times that Trump was asleep a third time.

