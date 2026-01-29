J.D. Vance Sparks Outrage for Mocking Disabled Combat Veteran: 'What a Loser'

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance has found himself in hot water again after trolling a disabled Purple Heart–decorated veteran. The vice president compared U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth — who lost her legs and partial use of one arm in the Iraq War in 2004 — to the physically and intellectually disabled main character in the Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump. Vance, 41, made the controversial remark via X on Wednesday, January 28, amid a fiery exchange between the Illinois senator and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. Notably, Duckworth challenged Rubio over the U.S.'s military action in Venezuela.

Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 28, 2026 Source: @JDVance/x J.D. Vance likened Sen. Tammy Duckworth to the titular character in 'Forrest Gump.'

Source: mega Tammy Duckworth replied by taking a shot at Donald Trump.

"Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton," the VP wrote. "Thank God we have a Secretary of State who knows his facts AND has the patience of Job. Great job," he added in a follow-up post. Duckworth, 57, responded by taking a shot at Donald Trump's lack of combat experience, writing, "Forrest Gump ran toward danger in Vietnam. Your boss ran to his podiatrist crying bone spurs."

Forrest Gump ran toward danger in Vietnam. Your boss ran to his podiatrist crying bone spurs.



Petty insults at the expense of people with disabilities won't change the fact that you're risking troops' lives to boost Chevron's stock price.



It's my job to hold you accountable. https://t.co/KTVMtUPLBe — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 28, 2026 Source: @SenDuckworth/X The Illinois senator slammed J.D. Vance in her response on X.

J.D. Vance Slammed Over Controversial Remark

Source: mega J.D. Vance was quickly inundated with criticism online.

"Petty insults at the expense of people with disabilities won't change the fact that you're risking troops' lives to boost Chevron's stock price," she penned, adding, "It's my job to hold you accountable." Many on social media rallied behind the former Black Hawk helicopter pilot and lieutenant colonel, eviscerating the vice president for his uncouth comment. Political strategist Cheri Jacobus, who has over 200,000 followers on X, didn't hold back in her response, labeling both Vance and Trump "cowards, traitors, and protectors of pedophiles and murderers."

'You Are So Stunted and Juvenile'

Source: mega Journalist Cathy Young branded the VP a 'serial liar and opportunist.'

Meanwhile, journalist Cathy Young wrote to her 70,000 X followers, "Watching J.D. Vance gratuitously insult Tammy Duckworth is like watching a serial liar and opportunist insult a military helicopter pilot who lost both her legs when her helicopter was shot down in the Iraq War and then served 10 more years in the National Guard." Another user responded, "You are a grown a-- man, that is supposed to be a leader of all, and yet you are so stunted & juvenile, you have to resort to smearing a statesman that sounds like a bad script of mean girls. I guess you know you will never be noble and take your oath seriously as some do."

WATCH: @SecRubio sets the facts STRAIGHT ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GJDttKJzDO — Department of State (@StateDept) January 28, 2026 Source: @StateDept/x Tammy Duckworth and Marco Rubio had a heated exchange during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

Tammy Duckworth and Marco Rubio's Tense Exchange

Source: C-Span/YouTube 'I worry that you're playing fast and loose with our nation,' the senator said of the U.S.' military action in Venezuela.