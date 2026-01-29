or
Article continues below advertisement
J.D. Vance Sparks Outrage for Mocking Disabled Combat Veteran: 'What a Loser'

split photo of jd vance and tammy duckworth
Source: mega

The vice president made a controversial remark directed at Senator Tammy Duckworth, a decorated Iraq war veteran.

Jan. 29 2026, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance has found himself in hot water again after trolling a disabled Purple Heart–decorated veteran.

The vice president compared U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth — who lost her legs and partial use of one arm in the Iraq War in 2004 — to the physically and intellectually disabled main character in the Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Vance, 41, made the controversial remark via X on Wednesday, January 28, amid a fiery exchange between the Illinois senator and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. Notably, Duckworth challenged Rubio over the U.S.'s military action in Venezuela.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @JDVance/x

J.D. Vance likened Sen. Tammy Duckworth to the titular character in 'Forrest Gump.'

Article continues below advertisement

image of Tammy Duckworth replied by taking a shot at Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Tammy Duckworth replied by taking a shot at Donald Trump.

"Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton," the VP wrote.

"Thank God we have a Secretary of State who knows his facts AND has the patience of Job. Great job," he added in a follow-up post.

Duckworth, 57, responded by taking a shot at Donald Trump's lack of combat experience, writing, "Forrest Gump ran toward danger in Vietnam. Your boss ran to his podiatrist crying bone spurs."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @SenDuckworth/X

The Illinois senator slammed J.D. Vance in her response on X.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Slammed Over Controversial Remark

image of J.D. Vance was quickly inundated with criticism online.
Source: mega

J.D. Vance was quickly inundated with criticism online.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

"Petty insults at the expense of people with disabilities won't change the fact that you're risking troops' lives to boost Chevron's stock price," she penned, adding, "It's my job to hold you accountable."

Many on social media rallied behind the former Black Hawk helicopter pilot and lieutenant colonel, eviscerating the vice president for his uncouth comment.

Political strategist Cheri Jacobus, who has over 200,000 followers on X, didn't hold back in her response, labeling both Vance and Trump "cowards, traitors, and protectors of pedophiles and murderers."

Article continues below advertisement

'You Are So Stunted and Juvenile'

image of Journalist Cathy Young branded the VP a 'serial liar and opportunist.'
Source: mega

Journalist Cathy Young branded the VP a 'serial liar and opportunist.'

Meanwhile, journalist Cathy Young wrote to her 70,000 X followers, "Watching J.D. Vance gratuitously insult Tammy Duckworth is like watching a serial liar and opportunist insult a military helicopter pilot who lost both her legs when her helicopter was shot down in the Iraq War and then served 10 more years in the National Guard."

Another user responded, "You are a grown a-- man, that is supposed to be a leader of all, and yet you are so stunted & juvenile, you have to resort to smearing a statesman that sounds like a bad script of mean girls. I guess you know you will never be noble and take your oath seriously as some do."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @StateDept/x

Tammy Duckworth and Marco Rubio had a heated exchange during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

Tammy Duckworth and Marco Rubio's Tense Exchange

image of 'I worry that you're playing fast and loose with our nation,' the senator said of the U.S.' military action in Venezuela.
Source: C-Span/YouTube

'I worry that you're playing fast and loose with our nation,' the senator said of the U.S.' military action in Venezuela.

Vance and Duckworth’s online spat came after she questioned Rubio whether the U.S. was effectively at war with Venezuela following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

"I worry that you're playing fast and loose with our nation," she said, after he denied the U.S. was at war. The pair went on to cut each off repeatedly during the tense exchange.

