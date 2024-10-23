Kamala Harris Dubs Donald Trump 'Incredibly Dangerous' Following Claims He Wanted Generals Like Adolf Hitler's

"It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler," she said. "The man who is responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans."

"This is a window into who Donald Trump really is," she continued. "From the people who know him best, from the people who worked with him side by side in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room. And it is clear from John Kelly’s words that Donald Trump is someone who, I quote, 'certainly falls into the general definition of fascist,' who in fact vowed to be a dictator on day one and vowed to use the military as his personal militia to carry out his personal and political vendettas."