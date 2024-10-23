Kamala Harris Dubs Donald Trump 'Incredibly Dangerous' Following Claims He Wanted Generals Like Adolf Hitler's
Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Donald Trump after audio surfaced of retired General John Kelly saying the former president told him he wanted military leaders like Adolf Hitler once had.
While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, October 23, Harris claimed the 78-year-old doesn't want a military that is loyal to the U.S. constitution, but one that is only "loyal to him."
"He wants a military who will be loyal to him personally, one that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States," she added.
Harris also referenced Trump's comments about Democrats being "the enemy within," claiming he considers his enemies to be "anyone who refuses to bend a knee or dares to criticize him," including judges, journalists and nonpartisan election officials.
"It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler," she said. "The man who is responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans."
"This is a window into who Donald Trump really is," she continued. "From the people who know him best, from the people who worked with him side by side in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room. And it is clear from John Kelly’s words that Donald Trump is someone who, I quote, 'certainly falls into the general definition of fascist,' who in fact vowed to be a dictator on day one and vowed to use the military as his personal militia to carry out his personal and political vendettas."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Calling him "increasingly unhinged and unstable," Harris warned that if Trump is elected for a second term, there would no longer be people like Kelly in place to act as "guardrails."
"So, the bottom line is this — we know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power. The question in 13 days will be, what do the American people want? Thank you," she concluded.
This isn't the first time Kelly claimed Trump spoke with him about the German dictator. According to Jim Sciutto's book The Return of Great Powers, the ex-prez allegedly said Hitler did "good things" for his country.
"I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, [Hitler] rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world," an excerpt of the book read. "And I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing,’ I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison."