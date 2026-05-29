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J.D. Vance Warns Crowd of Graduates Not to Boo Him: 'I'm the Vice President of the United States'

Photo of J.D. Vance.
Source: MEGA

'You can't boo me. I'm the president of the United States,' J.D.Vance declared.

May 29 2026, Updated 10:59 a.m. ET

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Vice President J.D. Vance implored students not to boo him during his commencement address to graduating cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday, May 28.

Vance was transitioning into a segment of his speech concerning artificial intelligence (AI) and warfare, noting that he had watched highlights of other graduation ceremonies in which corporate executives were booed by audiences while discussing AI.

He then quipped to the crowd, "Now, you can't boo me. I'm the Vice President of the United States."

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Image of J.D. Vance told his audience not to boo him as he transitioned into a discussion about AI.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance told his audience not to boo him as he transitioned into a discussion about AI.

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Source: @factpostnews

He immediately returned to his planned remarks on public and military concerns surrounding AI.

College graduates across the United States are actively booing commencement speakers who praise or tout artificial intelligence during their graduation ceremonies.

This backlash highlights intense generational anxiety about AI's impact on entry-level jobs, economic security and the perceived devaluation of their newly earned degrees.

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Image of J.D. Vance was speaking to graduating cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday, May 28.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance was speaking to graduating cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday, May 28.

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Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was repeatedly booed during his keynote speech to University of Arizona grads as he asserted that AI "will touch every profession". Schmidt paused to acknowledge the crowd's reaction, stating he understood the fear that jobs were evaporating.

Real estate executive Gloria Caulfield faced immediate backlash at the University of Central Florida after calling the rise of AI "the next industrial revolution." The interruption prompted her to ask, "Okay, I struck a chord! May I finish?"

Music executive Scott Borchetta told Middle Tennessee State University graduates that AI was "rewriting production as we sit here." When the crowd booed, Borchetta pushed back sharply, telling the audience to "deal with it" because it is just a tool.

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Eric Schmidt ; Scott Borchetta
Source: MEGA

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and music executive Scott Borchetta both reacted to boos while talking about AI.

While the VP’s line was written as political humor, referencing the aforementioned events and prompting laughs from the stage and some cadets, the moment sparked sharply divided reactions online.

Political opponents and critics mocked the clip out of context or accused the delivery of having authoritarian undertones.

“People attending the Olympics had no problem booing both him and his wife. And, people everywhere will continue to do so,” noted one of the second couple’s ignominious experiences in Italy.

“I'd love to have been there and said to him, ‘You have to stop lying because you're the Vice President of the United States.’ And boo him every time he lies, which would be constantly,” another admitted.

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'No One Respects This Man'

J.D. Vance faced backlash after his remarks.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance faced backlash after his remarks.

“Yes, we can - the title of Vice President doesn't place the person temporarily occupying that office beyond criticism or above the law. This is still the United States of America & we retain our liberties and freedoms,” explained another.

“No one respects this man. He is arrogant, unlikable, and has a huge chip on his shoulder. I’m pretty sure most of the world would boo him,” noted another of the historically unpopular veeps.

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Image of J.D. Vance has historically low approval ratings as vice president.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance has historically low approval ratings as vice president.

Vance has recorded the lowest net approval rating of any modern U.S. vice president at this stage of an administration, at -18 points.

Data analysts emphasize that Vance is historically unique for being so deep underwater this early into a first term. When compared to previous vice presidents at a similar milestone in their tenures, his net approval is noticeably lower.

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