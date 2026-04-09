J.D. Vance Ridiculed for Making 'Strange' Analogy Between Iran and His Marriage: Watch

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Vice President J.D. Vance was ridiculed for a bizarre analogy that compared his wife's "right to skydive" to Iran's claimed right to nuclear enrichment. The comments were made on Wednesday, April 8, while Vance was in Budapest, Hungary, campaigning for Hungarian dictator Viktor Orbán. The vice president was addressing demands from Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who insisted that any peace deal must recognize Iran’s right to enrich uranium.

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JD Vance:



“My wife has a right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane because we have an agreement that she’s not going to do that.”



What??? pic.twitter.com/Odv0FHv11g — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) April 8, 2026 Source: @SpencerHakimian/X

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance made an awkward comparison while on live TV.

When asked about the conciliatory Tuesday ceasefire agreement between Iran and the U.S., and if President Donald Trump’s administration would consider allowing Iran to continue to enrich uranium for civilian purposes, the veep replied awkwardly. “What the president has said is that we don’t want Iran to have the capacity to build a nuclear weapon. The president has also said that we don’t want Iran enriching towards a nuclear weapon, and we want Iran to give up the nuclear fuel,” he said. “Those are going to be our demands during the negotiation, and again, we’re going to see what the Iranians are going to give up.”

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Source: MEGA Usha Vance is pregnant.

A reporter then asked Vance to comment on Ghalibaf’s accusation that the U.S. had already violated three terms of the ceasefire, including Iran’s right to enrich uranium. That’s when things got downright weird. “The second thing Ghalibaf said, which again I found fascinating, is that he said, ‘We refuse to give up the right to enrichment.’ And I thought to myself, you know what, my wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement that she’s not going to do that because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane,” he said, referring to his wife, Usha.

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was called 'strange' for the weird analogy.

“We don’t really concern ourselves with what they claim they have the right to do. We concern ourselves with what they actually do, and I think the president’s been very clear on the enrichment question. Our position on that has not changed,” he added. Social media users and commentators described the comparison as "stupid," "out of touch," "strange," and "awkward," with several criticizing the remark as treating women as property, with comments wondering if J.D. was suggesting men should control their wives. This isn't the first time the vice president dragged his wife into politics.

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance said he wished his wife would convert to Catholicism.