J.D. Vance Has Witty Response After Rumors Swirl He Yelled at His Wife Usha in a Restaurant

J.D. Vance isn’t losing sleep over the latest internet rumors — in fact, he’s laughing at them. The vice president fired back on Tuesday, December 9, after a photo began circulating online that appeared to show him in a tense argument with his wife, Usha, at a restaurant. The undated, unverified image showed Vance in a white T-shirt, looking irritated while seated across from his wife, who rested her head in her hand.

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance joked about online rumors of a fight with his wife.

I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife. https://t.co/LUivOsVv2u — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 9, 2025 Source: @JDVance/X

Critics immediately ran with the picture, treating it as supposed proof of marital drama. "Oh, they’re bound to break up," one user commented on X, while another quipped, “Looks like things are not so good in Republicanistan." Others questioned whether the image was even real, with some claiming it appeared AI-generated. One defended the politician, writing, "Every couple have one of those. They are human." Rather than take the rumors seriously, J.D. went full sarcasm mode. Sharing the post on X, he joked, “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has faced online speculation. On December 1, the second lady, 39, ditched her wedding ring for the second time in two weeks, most recently at a holiday volunteer event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Usha’s diamond sparkler was absent from her finger as she joined Melania Trump to speak with military spouses and help assemble care packages for deployed service members.

Source: MEGA Usha Vance has gone without her wedding ring a few times recently.

Usha — who met J.D. at Yale Law School and married him in 2014 — also went without her ring during a visit to Camp Lejeune in Richlands, N.C., on November 19. However, a spokesperson for the couple reassured fans that the mom-of-three “does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths and forgets her ring sometimes.”

The couple shares three children: Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3. J.D. isn’t fazed by rumors suggesting he and Usha might be headed toward divorce. When NBC News asked him about the chatter on December 4, he said, “I think that we kind of get a kick out of it.”

Source: MEGA The couple has three children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

“With anything in life, you take the good with the bad,” he added. “You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role.”

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance said their marriage is stronger than ever.