Jeannie Mai Trying to 'Save' Broken Marriage to Jeezy Following Rapper's Divorce Filing
Jeannie Mai is desperately trying to save her broken marriage.
After Jeezy filed to legally end his romance with the former co-host of The Real, insiders say Jeannie is determined to salvage what they once had and make their relationship work.
"Jeannie has been spending more time in Atlanta to try to work things out," a source close to the estranged pair explained, adding that the stylist "doesn't want it to end" and desires nothing more than to "save" their relationship.
As OK! previously reported, the rapper, 46, officially filed for divorce from Jeannie, 44, last month after two years of marriage. In the legal papers, Jeezy stated their union was "irretrievably broken" and that "there is no hope for reconciliation." He also requested joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, who was born in January 2022. The two have a prenuptial agreement in place.
"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," a source said of why they broke up. The insider also noted that the ex-duo did not see eye-to-eye on "certain family values and expectations."
Although Jeannie and Jeezy have attempted to part ways, they still live together at their Georgia property. Despite the awkward situation, the media mogul and the musician rarely see each other unless they are leaving or arriving at the home.
The former power couple's split shocked many fans, as Jeannie gushed over her man when his book ended up on the New York Times bestsellers list days before news of their split broke.
"Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir Adversity For Sale has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list. Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"This moment isn't just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I'm endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love," Jeannie added.
The author and former How Do I Look? host dated for three years before marrying in March 2021 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.
Entertainment Tonight spoke with sources close to Jeannie and Jeezy.