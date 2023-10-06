Jeannie Mai Trying to 'Save' Broken Marriage to Jeezy Following Rapper's Divorce Filing

"Jeannie has been spending more time in Atlanta to try to work things out," a source close to the estranged pair explained, adding that the stylist "doesn't want it to end" and desires nothing more than to "save" their relationship.

As OK! previously reported, the rapper, 46, officially filed for divorce from Jeannie, 44, last month after two years of marriage. In the legal papers, Jeezy stated their union was "irretrievably broken" and that "there is no hope for reconciliation." He also requested joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, who was born in January 2022. The two have a prenuptial agreement in place.