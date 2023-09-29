Awkward: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Still Living Together After Divorce Filing But Have 'Very Little Interaction'
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are still living together in their Georgia home despite the rapper filing for divorce earlier this month.
According to an insider, there's "very little interaction" between the two, making for an awkward situation as they try to co-parent their daughter, Monaco, 1, who's their first priority.
The source added that they rarely cross paths unless one of them is arriving or leaving the house.
As OK! reported, the music star's filing came after two years of marriage, and they had a prenup in place. He requested joint legal custody of their daughter.
"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," the source shared of what cause the breakup, adding that the former flames weren't on the same page when it came to "certain family values and expectations."
Another source said Mai never saw the split coming.
"Things haven't been great between Jeannie and Jeezy for a few months, but she is still very surprised that he filed for divorce," they shared with a news outlet. "Since the filing, she's been taking time for herself and taking a break from her work commitments."
"She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn’t expecting a divorce," said an addition insider. "Now she’s trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she’ll be living."
The split came as a shock to fans as well, as on September 6, The Real star praised Jeezy for his accomplishment with his new book, Adversity for Sale.
"Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir ‘Adversity For Sale’ has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list. 📚🏆," she began her social media post about the feat.
"Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist," continued Mai. "This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling."
The mom-of-one concluded her post with, "I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love🖤."
Meanwhile, on September 14, Jeezy hinted at the split by captioning one of his Instagram photos, "Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me."
TMZ reported on the pair still living together, while People and Entertainment Tonight reported on the divorce aftermath.