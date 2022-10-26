Amy Duggar Reveals Cousin Josh Claimed He Never 'Tried' Anything With Her Because She Would Have 'Kicked His A**'
Amy King (neé Duggar) opened up on the twisted reason why she never became a victim of her cousin Josh Duggar.
Duggar allegedly molested four of his younger sisters in the early 2000s — shocking news that didn't hit headlines until 2015. Six years later, he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and subsequently sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.
Now, as Duggar sits behind bars, King recalled once questioning the Counting On alum on why she had been spared from his sick abuse.
"Josh told me a long time ago, when I asked him why he tried it with the other girls and not me, I asked him: 'Why did you never try anything with me?'" King recalled asking the Counting On alum. "And he said, 'Because I knew you would've kicked my a**.'"
She remembered swiftly responding, "Correct; I would've kicked your a**."
"I was shocked, first of all, that he cussed," the mother-of-one continued. "[But] it shows he knew who to target, people who were weaker and who were going to be too scared to say anything. And it's so messed up, so screwed up — but he knew that."
"I would've kicked his a** and it would not have been a hidden thing," she added. "But it's so sad and messed up that it did happen."
As OK! previously reported, Duggar was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas in late June after being convicted of possessing some of the "worst" child abuse material.
Since his conviction, King has relentlessly attempted to convince Duggar's wife, Anna, to leave the disgraced reality star. The couple shares seven children — Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 1.
"Anna, I love you — I have loved you since day one you entered our family," King lamented in a TikTok on Saturday, May 14. "But you are showing women all over the world that follow you that it is okay to have an abuser in your home. Around your beautiful children."
"You're showing everyone it's okay to cheat, it's okay to use me as a ragdoll, it's okay," she continued. "He deserves to be locked up. He deserves to be away from your kids, and you deserve better."