Amy Duggar Reveals Cousin Josh Claimed He Never 'Tried' Anything With Her Because She Would Have 'Kicked His A**'

Amy King (neé Duggar) opened up on the twisted reason why she never became a victim of her cousin Josh Duggar.

Duggar allegedly molested four of his younger sisters in the early 2000s — shocking news that didn't hit headlines until 2015. Six years later, he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and subsequently sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Now, as Duggar sits behind bars, King recalled once questioning the Counting On alum on why she had been spared from his sick abuse.