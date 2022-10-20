Anna Duggar Eyeing Move To Texas Due To Needing 'Distance' From In-Laws Jim Bob & Michelle

"Jim Bob and Michelle don't believe in divorce at all," the insider dished at the time. "So because of that they have told friends that they will financially support Anna and the kids. They said Anna has no vocation, has never worked and has no means to support herself and the kids."

Added the insider, "Some of Jim Bob's friends were pretty appalled that he wouldn't encourage Anna to divorce Josh, or at least tell her that she didn't have to stay. It sends a bad message to the kids."

Anna and Josh tied the knot in 2008 and share seven children together — Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 11 months.