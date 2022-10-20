Anna Duggar Eyeing Move To Texas Due To Needing 'Distance' From In-Laws Jim Bob & Michelle
More Duggar drama?
As rumors swirl Anna Duggar is considering relocating from her in-laws' home in Arkansas to be closer to her estranged husband, Josh Duggar, who is currently serving a 12 year sentence in a Texas prison, a source spilled there may be another reason behind the potential move — needing space from Jim Bob and Michelle.
The source claimed Anna "still hasn't given up" on her relationship with Josh, but 12 years is a long time to live so far apart.
And while being closer to the father of their children at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville is certainly a motivating factor for a potential move to Texas, the source also noted that it's "mostly about needing a change."
"Her in-laws are great, Jim Bob and Michelle are like parents to her, but she really could use some distance," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, Anna has been living on the Duggar patriarch and matriarch's Arkansas compound throughout Josh's bombshell trial. The Counting On alum was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December, and six months later, he was sentenced to serve 12 and a half years behind bars.
"Jim Bob and Michelle don't believe in divorce at all," the insider dished at the time. "So because of that they have told friends that they will financially support Anna and the kids. They said Anna has no vocation, has never worked and has no means to support herself and the kids."
Added the insider, "Some of Jim Bob's friends were pretty appalled that he wouldn't encourage Anna to divorce Josh, or at least tell her that she didn't have to stay. It sends a bad message to the kids."
Anna and Josh tied the knot in 2008 and share seven children together — Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 11 months.