Jeff Bezos & Girlfriend Lauren Sánchez Caught Cuddling Up At Versace Fashion Show in L.A.

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter. Te amo con todo mi corazon,” the entertainment reporter continued.

The CEO responded to the upload, saying, “I love you baby.”