Jeff Bezos & Girlfriend Lauren Sánchez Caught Cuddling Up At Versace Fashion Show in L.A.
On Thursday, March 10, Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez were caught packing on the PDA at the Versace fashion show in California.
Photographer Derek Blasberg uploaded a picture of the pair in the front row of the show, with Sánchez leaning in to kiss her boyfriend on the cheek.
"I was running around taking pics like a pushy mom at a high school prom," Blasberg captioned his post, referring to the many A-listers that attended the event.
The TV personality also shared a photo of her and the billionaire’s outing. The New Mexico native sported a black dress covered in belt buckles, while the Amazon founder wore a handsome black suit.
“Right before the Versace fashion show in L.A. with my favorite person ❤️ The clothes were jaw-dropping and Donatella Versace is a fashion icon. Thanks for an unforgettable show,” the 53-year-old said alongside the snap.
Fans raved about the pair in Sánchez’s comments section.
“Buckle up baby! 🔥@jeffbezos Lauren you always look beautiful! 🥰❤️❤️❤️,” one user punned.
“You look stunning and @jeffbezos you look dapper. 💛✌🏼🦋 Nice selection all black,” said a second supporter, while a third added, “Sa Sa SEXXXXYYYYYY 👏🔥❤️.”
- Glowing Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Pack On PDA During Miami Dinner With Friends: Couple Has 'Quite The Spark'
- Lauren Sánchez Admits Not Getting Her Dream Job On 'The View' Was 'One Of The Most Devastating Days Of My Life'
- Lauren Sánchez Says Boyfriend Jeff Bezos 'Inspires Me Every Day': 'He's The Most Loving Human I Know'
Another fan quipped “How does it feel to date the richest man in the 🌎.”
The two were first romantically linked in 2019 shortly after both stars announced their divorces. As OK! previously reported, they seem to be very happy together, with Sánchez gushing about the successful businessman in January.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner," she wrote in an Instagram post.
"I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter. Te amo con todo mi corazon,” the entertainment reporter continued.
The CEO responded to the upload, saying, “I love you baby.”