Glowing Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Pack On PDA During Miami Dinner With Friends: Couple Has 'Quite The Spark'
Living on cloud nine. Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez appear to be living the good life after returning from their lavish vacation in the Caribbean.
Relishing in their loved-up romance, the couple was seen packing on the PDA while out to dinner with friends in Miami over the weekend.
After touching down in the southern city, which is the billionaire's hometown, via their private jet, Bezos and Sánchez were spotted having dinner with pals at new Japanese steakhouse Queen.
"They were laughing and cozying up while tucked under a massive gong in the restaurant’s main dining room," said an insider, while a diner added of their fun-filled night out: "They seemed to have quite the spark and glow following their vacation. They were holding hands, laughing, and truly enjoying each other, as well as their friends."
According to one source, the duo — who has been dating since 2019 — was flanked with a few security guards amid their outing.
The brunette bombshell recently opened up about her relationship with the Amazon founder, gushing in an interview published last month: "He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know."
While jetting all over the world on private planes is nothing short of a luxury, Sánchez insisted it's the little moments the couple shares that make her happy — such as the tech mogul making her pancakes every Sunday morning.
"He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time, and I’m like, ‘OK, you’re the smartest man in the world,'" she joked, adding that her boyfriend is "really funny" and makes her laugh "all the time."
- Lauren Sánchez Admits Not Getting Her Dream Job On 'The View' Was 'One Of The Most Devastating Days Of My Life'
- Lauren Sánchez Says Boyfriend Jeff Bezos 'Inspires Me Every Day': 'He's The Most Loving Human I Know'
- Lauren Sánchez Gushes Over 'Kind' Boyfriend Jeff Bezos In Birthday Tribute: 'The Man Of My Dreams'
"He can be goofy. When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it. And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there," she candidly told the outlet.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six spoke to insiders about the couple's PDA dinner.