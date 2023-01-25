Lauren Sánchez Says Boyfriend Jeff Bezos 'Inspires Me Every Day': 'He's The Most Loving Human I Know'
After dating for a few years, Lauren Sánchez got candid about her relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
“He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know,” she said in a new interview, which was published on Wednesday, January 25.
The 53-year-old also gushed about the little moments that make her happy. "We love to be together and we love to work together," she added. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."
"He's really funny," she admitted. "He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy. When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it. And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there."
Additionally, every Sunday morning, Bezos, 59, makes his lady pancakes.
"He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time, and I'm like, 'OK, you're the smartest man in the world; why don't you have this memorized yet?'" she said.
The pair began dating in 2019, but they couldn't share the news since both of their divorces were being finalized at the time — Bezos split from MacKenzie Scott, while Sánchez and Patrick Whitesell called it quits after 13 years together.
The duo are now trying to blend their families together. (Bezos shares four children with Scott, while the TV personality has three kids.)
“My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son’s father, Tony [Gonzalez],” she said of the dynamic. “I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff might have. Tony and his wife [October 'Tobie' Gonzalez] are my best friends.”
“That took about five years, but we always communicated,” she continued. “I’m not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all. My son looks at me, and he’s like, ‘I’m the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don’t have to be married.'”
Sánchez spoke to the Wall Street Journal.