Lauren Sánchez Says Boyfriend Jeff Bezos 'Inspires Me Every Day': 'He's The Most Loving Human I Know'

The duo are now trying to blend their families together. (Bezos shares four children with Scott, while the TV personality has three kids.)

“My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son’s father, Tony [Gonzalez],” she said of the dynamic. “I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff might have. Tony and his wife [October 'Tobie' Gonzalez] are my best friends.”

“That took about five years, but we always communicated,” she continued. “I’m not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all. My son looks at me, and he’s like, ‘I’m the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don’t have to be married.'”