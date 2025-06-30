Jeff Bezos Looked 'Guarded' During Wedding Weekend With 'Extroverted' Lauren Sánchez, Body Language Expert Reveals: 'Quite Different Personalities'
While Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were both all smiles over their wedding weekend, body language expert Darren Stanton said photos from the festivities proved opposites attract.
The high-profile couple tied the knot on Saturday, June 27, in Italy, with stars such as Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio in attendance for the days-long celebration.
Lauren Sánchez Is 'More Extroverted' Than Jeff Bezos
"Jeff and Lauren appeared genuinely happy following their wedding celebrations — however, it’s clear that they have quite different personalities," Stanton explained to OBLG . "Looking at pictures of them leaving Venice, Lauren seems to be a lot more extroverted in her personality compared to Jeff, who takes on a more relaxed approach."
Stanton said the mom-of-three putting her arms in the air makes her seem "genuinely elated to be sharing the experience with everyone," and overall, "she comes across as quite giddy in her emotions."
The Groom Looked 'Guarded' Over the Weekend
However, the Amazon founder looked to be "the quieter one in the relationship."
"I noticed a couple of masking smiles coming from him as he waved from the boat," Stanton spilled. "Not that he’s not happy and elated to be getting married, but he seems like more of a private person. He clearly doesn’t want to flaunt all his emotions and comes across as guarded."
"Although he is genuinely happy, he just seems to be a bit more introverted based on his body language," the expert concluded.
Sánchez made it clear she was over the moon to be a wife again, as shortly after the nuptials, she changed her Instagram bio to read "Lauren Sánchez Bezos." The brunette beauty also shared a photo from the special day, simply captioning it, "06/27/2025 ♥️."
The bride posted a picture of her Dolce & Gabbana dress as well, calling it "not just a gown" but "a piece of poetry."
“What started as a vision for a simple, modern, and s--- dress evolved into something deeply personal — something that captures a moment and reflects who I am today," she explained. “It’s a departure from what people might expect, but it feels authentically me.”
The Star-Studded Wedding Guests
The shindig attracted a slew of A-listers, including Kris Jenner, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Sydney Sweeney.
While some thought newly single Bloom and Sweeney would make a good couple, Stanton didn't see any visible signs they were acting anything but platonic.
"The photos of Orlando and Sydney are interesting, as they both seem to be making a big effort not to display any sort of emotion towards each other," the body language expert noted. "Orlando has a very big smile on his face, whereas Sydney’s is more subdued."
"There’s some distance between them — they’re not holding hands or showing any sort of PDA. From a non-verbal perspective, there are no signs of reciprocal liking, which can be shown through eye contact or holding hands," he said. "They’re currently playing their cards very close to their chest. The only giveaway is Orlando’s beaming smile, but from Sydney, she’s not giving anything away in terms of micro-expressions of emotion."