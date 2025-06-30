'It Turned My Stomach': Rosie O'Donnell Claims Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Lavish Wedding Full of 'Billionaires' Was 'Gross'
Rosie O Donnell slammed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Italy affair.
“The Bezos wedding — It turned my stomach,” O’Donnell, 63, wrote on Instagram. “Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all, the show of it.”
'The Devil Is Smiling'
She went on to question if Oprah Winfrey is friends with Bezos, asking how it’s possible as he “treats his employees with disdain” and “is not a nice man.” “And his fake fembot wife,” she continued. “Who looks like that? Why would he choose her?” The famous comedian added Bezos “sold his soul” and “the devil is smiling at all his conquests,” before directing fans to her Substack to hear more of her thoughts.
'Goodbye' to Democracy
On Substack, O’Donnell turned the conversation toward gay rights and other issues in America, saying she was watching the NYC Pride parade and wondered if there would be another next year or “if we will be banned in a fascist America when being gay is outlawed.” “Don’t roll your eyes and look away,” she continued. “It’s happening here. As the [Donald] Trump bill gets ready for a vote and it looks like it will pass because the GOP is owned by him. Traitors to the American people — one and all.” She added it will “end America as we know it,” as Trump’s "Big, Beautiful Bill" is a “misnomer” and the “nail in all of our coffins.” “Goodbye democracy,” O’Donnell exclaimed.
Donald Trump's Bill 'Will Kill People'
She then claimed we’ve “become numb to excess” due to “celebrity worship” and being “devoid of humanity.” “This bill will kill people,” she continued. “Period. End of sentence. We must stop it.”
O’Donnell also questioned if there will even be elections at the midterms.
She concluded: “We need an awakening beyond gathering in the streets" as she quoted Carole King’s song “Too Late.”
A Move to Ireland
As OK! reported, O’Donnell moved to Ireland to get away from the noise after Trump took office for a second term.
"It's not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do,” she shared in March. "I feel healthier, I'm sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country.”
"I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that [live in Trump’s America],” the Flintstones actress added. “So I'm very happy that we made the decision that we made."