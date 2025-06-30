'It Turned My Stomach': Rosie O'Donnell Claims Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Lavish Wedding Full of 'Billionaires' Was 'Gross'

Rosie O'Donnell didn't have the nicest things to say about the pair's wedding!

“The Bezos wedding — It turned my stomach,” O’Donnell, 63, wrote on Instagram . “Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all, the show of it.”

She went on to question if Oprah Winfrey is friends with Bezos, asking how it’s possible as he “treats his employees with disdain” and “is not a nice man.” “And his fake fembot wife,” she continued. “Who looks like that? Why would he choose her?” The famous comedian added Bezos “sold his soul” and “the devil is smiling at all his conquests,” before directing fans to her Substack to hear more of her thoughts.

Rosie O'Donnell said 'goodbye' to democracy in her Substack rant.

On Substack, O’Donnell turned the conversation toward gay rights and other issues in America, saying she was watching the NYC Pride parade and wondered if there would be another next year or “if we will be banned in a fascist America when being gay is outlawed.” “Don’t roll your eyes and look away,” she continued. “It’s happening here. As the [ Donald ] Trump bill gets ready for a vote and it looks like it will pass because the GOP is owned by him. Traitors to the American people — one and all.” She added it will “end America as we know it,” as Trump’s " Big, Beautiful Bill" is a “misnomer” and the “nail in all of our coffins.” “Goodbye democracy,” O’Donnell exclaimed.

She then claimed we’ve “become numb to excess” due to “celebrity worship” and being “devoid of humanity.” “This bill will kill people,” she continued. “Period. End of sentence. We must stop it.”

O’Donnell also questioned if there will even be elections at the midterms.

She concluded: “We need an awakening beyond gathering in the streets" as she quoted Carole King’s song “Too Late.”