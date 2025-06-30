or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rosie O'Donnell
OK LogoNEWS

'It Turned My Stomach': Rosie O'Donnell Claims Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Lavish Wedding Full of 'Billionaires' Was 'Gross'

Composite photo of Rosie O'Donnell, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell didn't have the nicest things to say about the pair's wedding!

By:

June 30 2025, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O Donnell slammed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Italy affair.

“The Bezos wedding — It turned my stomach,” O’Donnell, 63, wrote on Instagram. “Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all, the show of it.”

Article continues below advertisement

'The Devil Is Smiling'

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell slammed Lauren Sánchez as a 'fake fembot.'

She went on to question if Oprah Winfrey is friends with Bezos, asking how it’s possible as he “treats his employees with disdain” and “is not a nice man.” “And his fake fembot wife,” she continued. “Who looks like that? Why would he choose her?” The famous comedian added Bezos “sold his soul” and “the devil is smiling at all his conquests,” before directing fans to her Substack to hear more of her thoughts.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Goodbye' to Democracy

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: @rosie/TikTok

Rosie O'Donnell said 'goodbye' to democracy in her Substack rant.

On Substack, O’Donnell turned the conversation toward gay rights and other issues in America, saying she was watching the NYC Pride parade and wondered if there would be another next year or “if we will be banned in a fascist America when being gay is outlawed.” “Don’t roll your eyes and look away,” she continued. “It’s happening here. As the [Donald] Trump bill gets ready for a vote and it looks like it will pass because the GOP is owned by him. Traitors to the American people — one and all.” She added it will “end America as we know it,” as Trump’s "Big, Beautiful Bill" is a “misnomer” and the “nail in all of our coffins.” “Goodbye democracy,” O’Donnell exclaimed.

MORE ON:
Rosie O'Donnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Bill 'Will Kill People'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell alleged Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' will 'kill people.'

She then claimed we’ve “become numb to excess” due to “celebrity worship” and being “devoid of humanity.” “This bill will kill people,” she continued. “Period. End of sentence. We must stop it.”

O’Donnell also questioned if there will even be elections at the midterms.

She concluded: “We need an awakening beyond gathering in the streets" as she quoted Carole King’s song “Too Late.”

A Move to Ireland

Source: @rosie/TikTok

Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland to feel safer.

As OK! reported, O’Donnell moved to Ireland to get away from the noise after Trump took office for a second term.

"It's not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do,” she shared in March. "I feel healthier, I'm sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country.”

"I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that [live in Trump’s America],” the Flintstones actress added. “So I'm very happy that we made the decision that we made."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.