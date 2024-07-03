Jeff Lewis Claims 'Crappie Lake' Canceled Due to Sonja Morgan's Drunken Behavior

Lewis, who recently appeared with Morgan (and other Bravolebrities) on the Watch What Happens Live 15th anniversary special explained on “Jeff Lewis Extended” that "what I found out recently — and it is a rumor — that one of the reasons that Crappie Lake was not renewed was not because it wasn’t successful for them, but because of her and her behavior. So it has affected her professional(ly).”

“I was very annoyed by Sonja,” Lewis went on to detail about their appearance together, “and I believe… they did a lot of work to edit her obnoxious drunk behavior. But what you see was twenty times worse. She never stopped talking. She was belligerent. She was rude and disrespectful. She was confrontational. She came for me at the break. I was completely turned off by her behavior.”