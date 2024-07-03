Jeff Lewis Claims 'Crappie Lake' Canceled Due to Sonja Morgan's Drunken Behavior
When The Real Housewives of New York City completely recast the show after their tumultuous 13th season, fans were excited to see Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan return in a spin-off entitled Welcome To Crappie Lake.
Now, Bravo personality Jeff Lewis has claimed he heard Crappie Lake is canceled, alleging it has to do with Morgan’s drunken behavior.
Lewis, who recently appeared with Morgan (and other Bravolebrities) on the Watch What Happens Live 15th anniversary special explained on “Jeff Lewis Extended” that "what I found out recently — and it is a rumor — that one of the reasons that Crappie Lake was not renewed was not because it wasn’t successful for them, but because of her and her behavior. So it has affected her professional(ly).”
“I was very annoyed by Sonja,” Lewis went on to detail about their appearance together, “and I believe… they did a lot of work to edit her obnoxious drunk behavior. But what you see was twenty times worse. She never stopped talking. She was belligerent. She was rude and disrespectful. She was confrontational. She came for me at the break. I was completely turned off by her behavior.”
“I will tell you I watched her behavior and I thought to myself this has got to affect your career,” Lewis elaborated. “ Like when you show up at a professional event and act like this how can this not affect your career?” Lewis explained that Morgan was so inebriated that “I don’t think she could even make it to the after party.” “I think that people really like her and are rooting for her,” Lewis continued. “But there is a point in time where it’s not funny anymore, and I think she needs to clean up her act.”
Lewis reiterated how Morgan got under his skin, noting that “people sent me a couple screenshots and said I look annoyed. Yeah, I was annoyed. Because she came for me at the break and said… I only hate one other person more than you. Like here I am celebrating fifteen years with my good friend Andy Cohen. I’m having the best time. And I’ve got this woman coming for me, accusing me of something I don’t recall doing. And I don’t think it was something that I did do.” “After the show she was just like in my face and kept wanting to talk about it,” Lewis concluded. “Finally one of the Bravo executives came over and literally kind of pulled her away from me.”
OK! has reached out to de Lesseps and Morgan for comments regarding the allegations and Crappie Lake being canceled but have not received a response back.