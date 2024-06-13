Prince Andrew and King Charles' Feud Over the Royal Lodge Is 'So Bitter' It Rivals Prince Harry and Prince William's Explosive Relationship

“The state of the residence will be of great concern to the King after everything that has gone on and been discussed in regards to the house,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told an outlet. “Prince Andrew was told he must take charge of the necessary renovations or he will have no cause to stay in the house.”

“There is no doubt the King will be alarmed at the true state of the residence after the Duke [of York, Andrew’s royal title] assured him everything was in hand," Seward said.

She later noted that Charles does not “have any wish to finance him for the rest of his life."