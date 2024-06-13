Prince Andrew and King Charles' Feud Over the Royal Lodge Is 'So Bitter' It Rivals Prince Harry and Prince William's Explosive Relationship
Prince Andrew and King Charles' rivalry reached its peak after His Majesty asked his brother to leave the Royal Lodge. According to a source, things between the siblings are "so bitter" that it rivals Prince Harry and Prince William's infamous feud.
“The state of the residence will be of great concern to the King after everything that has gone on and been discussed in regards to the house,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told an outlet. “Prince Andrew was told he must take charge of the necessary renovations or he will have no cause to stay in the house.”
“There is no doubt the King will be alarmed at the true state of the residence after the Duke [of York, Andrew’s royal title] assured him everything was in hand," Seward said.
She later noted that Charles does not “have any wish to finance him for the rest of his life."
OK! previously reported Andrew's friend claimed Charles wants Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge to gift the property to Queen Camilla.
"Charles kind of takes everything into his own hands and has new rules," Lady Victoria Hervey told GB News. "Just like we're seeing with the Duke of York situation with his house. That is his house. He has a lease on that house. They can't just take it away."
"What does Charles need another house for? He wants his house for Camilla. Now, how does Camilla need another house?" the aristocrat asked. "How many houses do they have? They've got Windsor Castle. Why have a house that the Yorks have lived in for 20 years? Why do they have to keep going?"
Andrew lost his royal salary when he stepped down from duties, and without the source of income, he can't finance the necessary repairs.
"Andrew’s holding on by his fingertips right now, perhaps hoping that one of his wealthy friends might kick in some funds," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "But it’s highly doubtful that would work."
"King Charles III is becoming increasingly impatient and wants to simultaneously punish his brother, show everyone who’s boss and restore Royal Lodge to its former glory," he added.
Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein continue to place a dark cloud over the royal family.
"He has never enjoyed a close relationship with his brother King Charles III for numerous reasons," Hilary Fordwich stated. "Not the least of which is their totally different characteristics, but also their age difference and the affection, as well as the attention, their late mother Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon Andrew."
"But recently, due to the embarrassment, Andrew caused his family, as well as his nation, and the strain upon their late mother," she noted.
Seward spoke to The Mirror.
Insiders spoke to The Sun.