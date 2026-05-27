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Ex-Prince Andrew Whines His 'Life Has Been Turned Upside Down' Following Epstein Scandal Fallout, Royal Author Claims

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Source: MEGA

The former Duke of York reportedly spends his days watching TV and playing video games.

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May 27 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

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The former Prince Andrew is feeling isolated following the fallout of his scandals involving former pal Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced ex-Duke of York, 66, is reportedly feeling lonely at his new home on the Sandringham Estate.

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King Charles Kicked Ex-Prince Andrew Out of Royal Lodge Last Year

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image of prince Andrew and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles removed his younger bother's royal titles last year.

Andrew's royal titles were ripped away by King Charles at the same time the monarch evicted him from his longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, last October.

He was then forced to move to Marsh Farm on The Firm's Norfolk residence where he allegedly spends his days playing video games and watching TV by himself.

Royal author Andrew Lownie released an updated version of his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York recently, and revealed an alleged conversation the former prince had with a member of his staff.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Allegedly Admitted He Has 'Regret'

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew said his 'life has been turned upside down.'

According to the biography, Andrew reportedly told his employee: “It’s been very hard to deal with. The hardest thing was how it affected my family and put so much burden on them. For that, I’m sorry beyond words, and unfortunately, will have to bear that regret for the rest of my life.”

“My life has been turned upside down, and often I feel a deep-rooted sense of being alone in the world. I need to establish new routines and networks. Perhaps I’ll end up doing it somewhere else," the Royal Navy veteran allegedly confessed.

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The Ex-Duke of York Loves to Play 'Call of Duty'

image split of Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested for allegedly sending Jeffrey Epstein private travel documents.

“Money isn’t an issue because I’ve made some shrewd business deals over the years that afford me a good lifestyle. I’ve been completely misunderstood, and I’m hopeful that one day the naked truth will finally let out," Andrew supposedly noted.

One source also divulged to Lownie how the ex-royal squanders his time away by watching golf and playing Call of Duty as “he prioritizes gaming over work, health and hygiene.”

Andrew was arrested by Thames Valley cops on February 19 — his 66th birthday — on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February

image of Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew
Source: DOJ

Ex-Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein's friendship went back decades.

He was accused of sending Epstein private travel documents while he was serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy in the early 2010s. Andrew and the dead s-- offender's friendship can be traced back to the late '90s.

Earlier this month, police decided to broaden their investigation into Andrew. They are currently looking into a new set of allegations from a woman who claimed Andrew acted inappropriately toward her during a Royal Ascot event in 2002.

Thames Valley officers then released a statement on May 22 stating they are also examining accusations from a woman who alleged she "was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes is ongoing."

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