Ex-Prince Andrew's Former Girlfriend Describes Media Attention After His Arrest as a 'Blood Sport'
March 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Lady Victoria Hervey, the former girlfriend of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, also known as Prince Andrew, has made headlines for her remarks regarding the intense media attention following his recent arrest.
On February 20, Hervey likened the situation to a “blood sport” in a post on her X account.
“There is a feeding frenzy going on right now which can only be compared to a blood sport like fox hunting,” Hervey stated, reflecting the overwhelming scrutiny Andrew now faces. Although she did not mention him directly, her history as a supporter of the former royal adds context to her comments.
Andrew was arrested on February 19, coinciding with his 66th birthday, under suspicion of misconduct in public office. The Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk, prompting a cascade of public interest and speculation about his future.
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright stated, “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.” He emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity during the investigation.
Virginia Giuffre’s family also responded to Andrew's arrest, expressing relief after years of allegations against him. “At last… our broken hearts have been lifted at the news,” they shared, highlighting the emotional impact of the ongoing saga.
Andrew faced a lawsuit from Giuffre in 2021, which he settled privately in 2022. Giuffre tragically died by suicide in April 2025, complicating the narrative surrounding Andrew's past.
King Charles III, who removed Andrew’s “prince” title in late 2025, expressed concern over the situation. “The law must take its course,” he stated, underscoring the need for a proper investigation into the allegations.
Hervey has been an outspoken defender of Andrew since the resurfacing of his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. During an interview on Good Morning Britain, she suggested that Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight interview demonstrated his innocence. “There’s no way, if he is guilty, that he would go onto television and do an interview like that,” she remarked.
Hervey's brief romantic involvement with Andrew occurred in the late 1990s. “It was not really [dating], we had a couple of dinners together,” she recalled.