Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits to Taking 2 Flights on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Jet in the '90s

Kennedy disclosed that he was on Epstein's jet in 1993 and on another occasion. He explained that he flew to Florida with his wife at the time and two children to visit his mother over Easter.

"I have been very open about this from the beginning. This was in ’93, so it was 30 years ago," Kennedy told Watters. "It was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s, you know, nefarious issues."

Kennedy's then-wife allegedly had a relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted of s-- trafficking minors. Kennedy also mentioned that he flew with his family, including four of his children, on another occasion.