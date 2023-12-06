Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits to Taking 2 Flights on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Jet in the '90s
During an appearance on Fox News, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a surprising revelation.
Kennedy admitted to being on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet not once but twice. This admission came as a shock to many, as Epstein was a convicted s-- offender who associated with powerful politicians, business leaders and celebrities.
The revelation occurred during Kennedy's interview on Jesse Watters Primetime. Watters questioned Kennedy about the release of Epstein's flight logs, which have been a topic of controversy. It was revealed that Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) is allegedly blocking the release of these logs.
Epstein, who was being held on charges of child s-- trafficking, reportedly committed suicide in 2019. There have been a number of conspiracy theories revolving around Epstein's death.
Kennedy disclosed that he was on Epstein's jet in 1993 and on another occasion. He explained that he flew to Florida with his wife at the time and two children to visit his mother over Easter.
"I have been very open about this from the beginning. This was in ’93, so it was 30 years ago," Kennedy told Watters. "It was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s, you know, nefarious issues."
Kennedy's then-wife allegedly had a relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted of s-- trafficking minors. Kennedy also mentioned that he flew with his family, including four of his children, on another occasion.
Kennedy expressed his support for the public release of all information regarding Epstein and the high-level political figures he was associated with.
In a correction issued by the news outlet, it was clarified that Cheryl Hines was not Kennedy's wife in 1993, but instead Emily Black.
Kennedy divorced Black in 1994 and later married Mary Richardson. Hines became Kennedy's wife in 2014, following Richardson's death in 2012.
Epstein’s private jet, Boeing 727, was dubbed the “Lolita Express” by several media outlets after allegations emerged that it was used to transport underage girls to various properties owned by the multi-millionaire.