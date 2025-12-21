or
Bare-Chested Jeffrey Epstein Seemingly Photographed With Young Kid in Newest File Drop

image of The newest drop of the Jeffrey Epstein files was released on December 19.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

Shirtless Jeffrey Epstein was apparently seen with a young kid in the new batch of files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 21 2025, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

The newest drop of the Jeffrey Epstein files was released on December 19, with one of the photos seemingly featuring the dead pedophile with a young child.

The financier, who was arrested in 2019 for his s-- trafficking crimes and later committed suicide in jail, was spotted in the image without his shirt on.

Jeffrey Epstein Seen With a Tattoo in Newly Released Photos

image of Jeffrey Epstein posed shirtless in a new photo released by the DOJ.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein posed shirtless in a new photo released by the DOJ.

In one of the photos, which was released by the Department of Justice, Epstein's hairy chest is displayed, alongside a barbed wire tattoo on his arm.

He wore white sweatpants and had a black T-shirt on his lap while sitting on a couch. Off to the side of the photo, there appeared to be a kid's leg dangling off a chair. The individual was wearing a black Croc shoe. The person was cut off in the image, and therefore could not be seen fully.

There was another image that was also released, with the shirtless s-- offender smiling and laughing in a similar position while resting on the couch.

image of A child's leg seemed to be peeking out of the photo.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

A child's leg seemed to be peeking out of the photo.

The House Oversight Committee has been releasing the Epstein files in batches over the past few weeks, with approximately 100,000 images set to be published in full.

A number of A-listers and famous individuals have been spotted in the images, including President Donald Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Bill Clinton, Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and even Michael Jackson.

Despite their appearances in the photos, these high-profile individuals are not alleged to have engaged in any criminal activity, as the snapshots were released without any accompanying context.

The Former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Were Friends

image of The former Prince Andrew was seen in a new image with some young ladies.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

The former Prince Andrew was seen in a new image with some young ladies.

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, is perhaps one of the most noted names in the Epstein files, as he enjoyed a close friendship with the pedo. Andrew's own royal titles and rank were even stripped from him by his brother King Charles earlier this year.

Andrew was also exiled from his longtime home, Royal Lodge, and is being forced to move into The Firm's Sandringham Estate next year.

In Friday's release, the ex-Duke of York was seen lying across the laps of several young women. with Maxwell, 63, standing above him in an undated photo.

image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured with Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre in the 2000s.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured with Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre in the 2000s.

The image was apparently taken at the late Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham House property. The faces of the women were blacked out and redacted for privacy, as Andrew donned a classic black tux for the unnamed event at the time.

Andrew and Epstein's association goes back decades, with late accuser and victim Virginia Giuffre alleging that she was forced to have intercourse with the royal in the early 2000s.

Giuffre, who died in April, wrote in her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl that Andrew “believed having s-- with me was his birthright."

