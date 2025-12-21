Bare-Chested Jeffrey Epstein Seemingly Photographed With Young Kid in Newest File Drop

Article continues below advertisement

The newest drop of the Jeffrey Epstein files was released on December 19, with one of the photos seemingly featuring the dead pedophile with a young child. The financier, who was arrested in 2019 for his s-- trafficking crimes and later committed suicide in jail, was spotted in the image without his shirt on.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Seen With a Tattoo in Newly Released Photos

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ Jeffrey Epstein posed shirtless in a new photo released by the DOJ.

In one of the photos, which was released by the Department of Justice, Epstein's hairy chest is displayed, alongside a barbed wire tattoo on his arm. He wore white sweatpants and had a black T-shirt on his lap while sitting on a couch. Off to the side of the photo, there appeared to be a kid's leg dangling off a chair. The individual was wearing a black Croc shoe. The person was cut off in the image, and therefore could not be seen fully. There was another image that was also released, with the shirtless s-- offender smiling and laughing in a similar position while resting on the couch.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ A child's leg seemed to be peeking out of the photo.

The House Oversight Committee has been releasing the Epstein files in batches over the past few weeks, with approximately 100,000 images set to be published in full. A number of A-listers and famous individuals have been spotted in the images, including President Donald Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Bill Clinton, Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and even Michael Jackson. Despite their appearances in the photos, these high-profile individuals are not alleged to have engaged in any criminal activity, as the snapshots were released without any accompanying context.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Were Friends

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ The former Prince Andrew was seen in a new image with some young ladies.

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, is perhaps one of the most noted names in the Epstein files, as he enjoyed a close friendship with the pedo. Andrew's own royal titles and rank were even stripped from him by his brother King Charles earlier this year. Andrew was also exiled from his longtime home, Royal Lodge, and is being forced to move into The Firm's Sandringham Estate next year. In Friday's release, the ex-Duke of York was seen lying across the laps of several young women. with Maxwell, 63, standing above him in an undated photo.

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured with Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre in the 2000s.