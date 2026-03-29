Jeffrey Epstein Once Joked to His Abuse Victim He Wanted to ‘Adopt’ Ex-Prince Andrew Into His ‘Family’
March 29 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly told one of his sexual abuse victims how he wanted to "adopt" the former Prince Andrew.
A Russian model who was in the dead pedophile's world for about five years, alleged the ex-Duke of York, 66, "fit in so well" with his "family."
Ex-Prince Andrew Went to Jeffrey Epstein's NYC Home in December 2010
The woman claimed when Andrew visited Epstein's NYC townhouse in December 2010, the s-- trafficker made the odd comment to her.
"With Andrew it was very informal, like family," she said. "JE even used to say: 'We should adopt Andrew into our family.' Andrew was so nice, he fit in so well. But everything felt very family-like."
Ex-Prince Andrew Is No Longer a Royal
"Everyone thought I was a teenager altogether; I look very young," the woman added. "So, what were we all doing there? And if he [Andrew] didn’t have any such questions, that’s strange."
"At the time, he [Andrew] seemed just so cool, so pleasant, but in fact, people of his level legitimized someone like Jeffrey Epstein," the model wondered. "And if a British prince is a guest at such a person’s house, and you’re like a girl from nowhere…who am I to judge someone like JE, when the British prince himself visits his house, jokes around?"
The disgraced royal was stripped of his royal titles and patronages by King Charles last October due to his links to Epstein.
- Ex-Prince Andrew Celebrated Jeffrey Epstein's 2010 Release From House Arrest in Bombshell Email: 'Really Good News'
- Ex-Prince Andrew Looked 'Broken' After His Arrest as Epstein Ties Continue to 'Damage' Royal Family, Says Queen Elizabeth's Former Press Secretary
- OK! Spells Out the Questions Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Still Needs to Answer Over His Jeffrey Epstein Friendship
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Arrested on February 19
As if things couldn't get any worse for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Charles, 77, also evicted him from his longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge.
On February 19, the Royal Navy veteran was arrested for allegedly sharing confidential travel documents with the financier when he was a trade envoy for the U.K. from 2001 until 2011.
He reportedly sent notes about his vacations to Singapore, Vietnam, China and Hong Kong to Epstein in 2010. Andrew was held in custody for 11 hours and was brought back to his new home, Wood Farm, on the Sandringham Estate soon after.
Royal biographer Andrew Lownie recently told Daily Express how he's "stuck" at the royal family's Norfolk home. "I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door to go [horseback] riding," the author said, adding the former prince is "stuck indoors watching movies all day."
"He used to go out [horseback] riding. He can't play golf but he watches videos," Lownie claimed. "He's always been a bit of a couch potato, and he is just doing exactly the same."