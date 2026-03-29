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Jeffrey Epstein reportedly told one of his sexual abuse victims how he wanted to "adopt" the former Prince Andrew. A Russian model who was in the dead pedophile's world for about five years, alleged the ex-Duke of York, 66, "fit in so well" with his "family."

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Ex-Prince Andrew Went to Jeffrey Epstein's NYC Home in December 2010

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and the former Prince Andrew hung out together on more than one occasion.

The woman claimed when Andrew visited Epstein's NYC townhouse in December 2010, the s-- trafficker made the odd comment to her. "With Andrew it was very informal, like family," she said. "JE even used to say: 'We should adopt Andrew into our family.' Andrew was so nice, he fit in so well. But everything felt very family-like."

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Ex-Prince Andrew Is No Longer a Royal

Source: MEGA The former royal was stripped of his titles by King Charles last year.

"Everyone thought I was a teenager altogether; I look very young," the woman added. "So, what were we all doing there? And if he [Andrew] didn’t have any such questions, that’s strange." "At the time, he [Andrew] seemed just so cool, so pleasant, but in fact, people of his level legitimized someone like Jeffrey Epstein," the model wondered. "And if a British prince is a guest at such a person’s house, and you’re like a girl from nowhere…who am I to judge someone like JE, when the British prince himself visits his house, jokes around?" The disgraced royal was stripped of his royal titles and patronages by King Charles last October due to his links to Epstein.

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Arrested on February 19

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19 by Windsor police.

As if things couldn't get any worse for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Charles, 77, also evicted him from his longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge. On February 19, the Royal Navy veteran was arrested for allegedly sharing confidential travel documents with the financier when he was a trade envoy for the U.K. from 2001 until 2011.

Source: MEGA/DOJ A victim of Jeffrey Epstein alleged the former Prince Andrew would come around in the early 2010s.