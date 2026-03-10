TRUE CRIME NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Investigation Intensifies as FBI Searches Disgraced Financier's Secluded New Mexico Ranch Where Bodies Were Allegedly 'Buried' Source: mega State officials have descended on the property where some of the disgraced financier’s victims said they were trafficked. Allie Fasanella March 10 2026, Updated 1:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Authorities in New Mexico are reportedly searching Jeffrey Epstein's remote Zorro Ranch after a tip claiming bodies were buried on the property resurfaced. Per the New York Times, state officials launched their probe at the desert estate, where some of the late predator's victims have said they were trafficked and abused, on Monday, March 9. According to the publication, investigators haven't revealed "how long the operation would last," but expressed concern "that the passage of time may complicate their efforts."

'We Will Follow the Evidence Wherever It Leads'

Source: mega New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez admitted there will be 'real obstacles' in finding evidence of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez admitted in The Albuquerque Journal on Friday, March 6, that there will be "real obstacles" in their search, but they "will follow the evidence wherever it leads and leave no credible question unexplored." "I want to be honest about the challenges ahead," he penned. "Epstein has been dead for years. Zorro Ranch has changed ownership. Physical evidence may no longer exist, and the statute of limitations has likely run on many potential offenses." "At the conclusion of our investigation, we will issue a full public report," Torrez explained. "The people of New Mexico, and those who were harmed, are entitled to a complete and transparent accounting of what we found and what we did not."

An Anonymous Email Alleged Girls Were Buried at Zorro Ranch

Source: mega An email alleging that 'foreign girls' were buried near Zorro Ranch was included as an anonymous tip in the recently released Epstein files.

The examination comes after lawmakers last month voted to investigate the ranch owned by Epstein from 1993 until his suicide in federal custody while facing s-- trafficking charges in 2019. As OK! previously reported, an email alleging that girls were buried somewhere on the outskirts of the sprawling Santa Fe property was included in the latest batch of Epstein-related files released in late January. Addressed to Albuquerque radio host Eddy Aragon, the disturbing message sent just months after Epstein's death was written by someone claiming to be a former employee at the secluded compound.

'Two Foreign Girls Were Buried on Orders of Jeffrey and Madam G'

Source: Department of Justice The sender claimed the girls 'died by strangulation during rough, fetish s--.'

"Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G?" the anonymous sender wrote, referring to Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. The person alleged "both died by strangulation during rough, fetish s--." They also claimed to have video footage of Epstein engaging in s-- with minors and demanded that "1 Bitcoin” be sent later that day. Aragon said he alerted local authorities at the time.

Who Is the New Owner of Zorro Ranch?

Source: mega; @donhuffines/x The ranch is now owned by a Texas real estate magnate and former state senator.