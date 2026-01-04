Jeffrey Epstein's Royal Ties Uncovered: Creepy Staff Manual Found at His Mansion, Linked to a 'Duchess From England'
Jan. 4 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
A staff manual found at dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's mansion has reportedly been linked to a "Duchess from England."
Documents from the U.S. government claimed that the handbook included instructions telling employees to “see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing," The Sun reported on January 3.
The 'Duchess From England' Could Be Sarah Ferguson
The newly-released files noted an anonymous ex-staffer “remembers seeing this manual for the first time when a duchess from England came."
While the royal is not named in the docs, it is widely believed that it could be Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York.
Ferguson's ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was a longtime friend of Epstein. The children's book author also had ties to the financier.
The manual included advice on “how to properly maintain a house” and “contained all of the tasks that were demanded” for the Florida abode.
While it is unknown who penned the handbook, it was first revealed during Epstein's madam Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 court case that resulted in her conviction for s-- trafficking offenses.
The booklet also consisted of a checklist that needed to be completed, such as leaving toothbrushes for guests and putting pens on Epstein’s nightstand.
The Former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Have Several Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
The former employee alleged in the files that Ferguson was present when the book was introduced to staffers. Other lines in the manual read: “Appearance is extremely important if high standards are to be maintained" and “a favorable first impression goes a long way."
“Personal cleanliness, good presentation, and a genuine and polite ‘aim to please’ approach are very important," another page noted.
Andrew, 65, and Ferguson, 66, have caught flack for their ties to Epstein in recent years, with King Charles taking away the former prince's royal titles and evicting him from his longtime home, Royal Lodge.
Royal author Andrew Lownie told NewsNation’s Paula Froelich in November 2025 how the pair's "friendship with Epstein began much earlier than previously thought and that it lasted much longer than people say."
Ferguson confessed last year that she borrowed about $15,000 from Epstein, however, according to Lownie, the number is probably much larger. ”The total was $2 million,” Lownie claimed. “[Epstein] felt it was a good investment as [the Yorks] would introduce him to other royals.”
The ex-Duke of York crossed paths with Epstein and Maxwell in the late 1990s. He was married to Ferguson from 1986 until 1996. They share daughters Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.