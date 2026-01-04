Article continues below advertisement

A staff manual found at dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's mansion has reportedly been linked to a "Duchess from England." Documents from the U.S. government claimed that the handbook included instructions telling employees to “see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing," The Sun reported on January 3.

The 'Duchess From England' Could Be Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson has ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The newly-released files noted an anonymous ex-staffer “remembers seeing this manual for the first time when a duchess from England came." While the royal is not named in the docs, it is widely believed that it could be Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York. Ferguson's ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was a longtime friend of Epstein. The children's book author also had ties to the financier.

Ex-Prince Andrew is no longer a royal due to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The manual included advice on “how to properly maintain a house” and “contained all of the tasks that were demanded” for the Florida abode. While it is unknown who penned the handbook, it was first revealed during Epstein's madam Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 court case that resulted in her conviction for s-- trafficking offenses. The booklet also consisted of a checklist that needed to be completed, such as leaving toothbrushes for guests and putting pens on Epstein’s nightstand.

The Former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Have Several Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of s-- crimes in 2021.

The former employee alleged in the files that Ferguson was present when the book was introduced to staffers. Other lines in the manual read: “Appearance is extremely important if high standards are to be maintained" and “a favorable first impression goes a long way." “Personal cleanliness, good presentation, and a genuine and polite ‘aim to please’ approach are very important," another page noted. Andrew, 65, and Ferguson, 66, have caught flack for their ties to Epstein in recent years, with King Charles taking away the former prince's royal titles and evicting him from his longtime home, Royal Lodge.

The ex-Duke and Duchess of York were forced out of their Royal Lodge home by King Charles.