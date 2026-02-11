Pam Bondi Declares Ghislaine Maxwell Will 'Hopefully Die in Prison' During Heated Testimony on Epstein Files
Feb. 11 2026, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET
Pam Bondi said that Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year-old sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme, will "hopefully die in prison."
The attorney general's remark came as she fielded questions regarding the government's handling of the Epstein files during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, February 11.
A Democratic lawmaker had asked her about the possibility of Donald Trump granting the disgraced former socialite clemency.
Ghislaine Maxwell Is Demanding Clemency for Answers
Maxwell, who refused to speak about her about her alliance with the late pedophile during her virtual House Oversight Committee deposition on Monday, February 9, has said she will only talk if Trump pardons her.
The British former madame also claimed she would clear Trump of "any wrongdoing" as he's been heavily featured in the Epstein files released thus far.
When Democratic Rep. Deborah Ross asked Bondi whether the POTUS should grant her clemency, she quipped, "You said you hope she dies there so I’m hoping the answer is 'no.'"
"I already answered that question," Bondi replied.
Pam Bondi Says She Wasn't Involved in Ghislaine Maxwell's Transfer to Cushier Prison
Bondi also insisted that the new facility Maxwell was transferred to last summer was on par with her old one, and denied being involved in the decision to relocate Epstein's infamous co-conspirator.
Many were outraged when she was moved from a Florida prison to a lower-security prison camp in Texas after meeting with a member of the Department of Justice.
Federal prison camps are known to be the least restrictive of all federal facilities.
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims She Was Prosecuted for Political Reasons
It was reported at the time that Maxwell gave Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Blanche the names of "100 different people" linked to Epstein, who died by suicide in his prison cell in August 2019.
More recently, Maxwell alleged in a petition to overturn her conviction that 29 associate of the late financier were protected through "secret settlements" by the Department of Justice.
The petition filed in December 2025 argued that prosecutors went after her while cutting deals with other friends of Epstein, and asserted that she was prosecuted for political reasons.
Maxwell was convicted in New York in December 2021 for assisting in the recruiting and grooming of underage girls to be abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004.
Trump at this time has not yet ruled out the possibility of offering Maxwell a pardon in exchange for more information.