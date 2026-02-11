or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Pam Bondi
OK LogoNEWS

Pam Bondi Declares Ghislaine Maxwell Will 'Hopefully Die in Prison' During Heated Testimony on Epstein Files

split photo of pam bondi and ghislaine maxwell
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving 20 years for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's s-- crimes.

Feb. 11 2026, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi said that Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year-old sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme, will "hopefully die in prison."

The attorney general's remark came as she fielded questions regarding the government's handling of the Epstein files during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, February 11.

A Democratic lawmaker had asked her about the possibility of Donald Trump granting the disgraced former socialite clemency.

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Is Demanding Clemency for Answers

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Ghislaine Maxwell refused to speak at her virtual deposition with the House Oversight Committee on Monday, February 9.
Source: GOP Oversight Committee

Ghislaine Maxwell refused to speak at her virtual deposition with the House Oversight Committee on Monday, February 9.

Maxwell, who refused to speak about her about her alliance with the late pedophile during her virtual House Oversight Committee deposition on Monday, February 9, has said she will only talk if Trump pardons her.

The British former madame also claimed she would clear Trump of "any wrongdoing" as he's been heavily featured in the Epstein files released thus far.

When Democratic Rep. Deborah Ross asked Bondi whether the POTUS should grant her clemency, she quipped, "You said you hope she dies there so I’m hoping the answer is 'no.'"

"I already answered that question," Bondi replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi Says She Wasn't Involved in Ghislaine Maxwell's Transfer to Cushier Prison

image of Pam Bondi denied being involved in relocating Ghislaine Maxwell to a lower-security prison last summer.
Source: mega

Pam Bondi denied being involved in relocating Ghislaine Maxwell to a lower-security prison last summer.

Bondi also insisted that the new facility Maxwell was transferred to last summer was on par with her old one, and denied being involved in the decision to relocate Epstein's infamous co-conspirator.

Many were outraged when she was moved from a Florida prison to a lower-security prison camp in Texas after meeting with a member of the Department of Justice.

Federal prison camps are known to be the least restrictive of all federal facilities.

MORE ON:
Pam Bondi

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Claims She Was Prosecuted for Political Reasons

image of The British former socialite claims she was prosecuted for political reasons.
Source: mega

The British former socialite claims she was prosecuted for political reasons.

It was reported at the time that Maxwell gave Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Blanche the names of "100 different people" linked to Epstein, who died by suicide in his prison cell in August 2019.

More recently, Maxwell alleged in a petition to overturn her conviction that 29 associate of the late financier were protected through "secret settlements" by the Department of Justice.

The petition filed in December 2025 argued that prosecutors went after her while cutting deals with other friends of Epstein, and asserted that she was prosecuted for political reasons.

image of Donald Trump has not yet ruled out the possibility of offering Ghislaine Maxwell clemency.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has not yet ruled out the possibility of offering Ghislaine Maxwell clemency.

Maxwell was convicted in New York in December 2021 for assisting in the recruiting and grooming of underage girls to be abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Trump at this time has not yet ruled out the possibility of offering Maxwell a pardon in exchange for more information.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.