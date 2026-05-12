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Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Unconcerned' About His Crimes, Claims Biographer 

pic of Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: DOJ

Journalist Michael Wolff claims that a 'blithe' Jeffrey Epstein was unconcerned by his crimes and wished others would accept them.

May 12 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

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According to journalist Michael Wolff, dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein actually appeared largely unconcerned and even confident about his legal troubles for many years, only showing distress once he was abruptly taken into custody.

Wolff, who interviewed Epstein extensively, said in a new column for his Substack, HOWL, that before his 2008 plea deal, Epstein was "unconcerned, if not uncaring" about the accusations, appearing confident that his legal maneuvers would settle the matter.

Epstein secured a controversial non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida, led by then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta.

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image of Epstein pleaded guilty to state-level prostitution charges involving minors.
Source: DOJ

Epstein pleaded guilty to state-level prostitution charges involving minors.

Epstein pleaded guilty to state-level prostitution charges involving minors, allowing him to avoid federal s-- trafficking charges, serve only 13 months in county jail with work release, and receive immunity for co-conspirators.

“He was matter-of-fact, blithe, incapable of not making a joke about his situation, and as well, resigned to people not understanding or refusing to accept the nature of his desires. (‘I’d be in much better shape if this were a gay thing.’),” Wolff wrote.

At the same time, he was also a driven “general in command,” according to Wolff.

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image of Epstein reportedly minimized his actions.
Source: MEGA

Epstein reportedly minimized his actions.

Epstein reportedly minimized his actions, telling Wolff, "I'd be in much better shape if this were a gay thing," and using "Clintonesque equivocation" to claim he did not have penetrative s--, but only "liked hand j---.”

It was only when he was suddenly taken into custody in 2008 that Epstein appeared to show fear regarding the outcome of his legal battle or the damage to his reputation.

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image of Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.

“Epstein, who seemed to remain unconcerned, if not uncaring, about the accusations against him and the legal efforts to punish him, and entirely confident that all would be settled and dealt with, suddenly accepted his plea in 2008 and immediately entered prison in Palm Beach,” Wolff wrote.

Wolff claimed that in later years, Epstein became "utterly preoccupied" with and "afraid of" Donald Trump, allegedly possessing knowledge of "sins" that made him incredulous about Trump’s political rise.

image of Wolff’s interactions with Epstein have faced significant scrutiny.
Source: MEGA

Wolff’s interactions with Epstein have faced significant scrutiny.

Wolff’s interactions with Epstein have faced significant scrutiny due to emails released by the FBI that show him offering strategic PR advice to the financier, which journalism experts have criticized as crossing ethical lines.

“I had never known anyone to be the subject of a s-- crimes investigation and was, I confess, a curious witness to how he would handle this disgrace and humiliation,” Wolff said, adding that his interactions with him were only to “get the story of the convicted p-------."

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