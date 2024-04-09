'Skeptical' Jelly Roll Once Declined Meeting Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Getting Weird Feeling
Did Jelly Roll's intuition save him from being tied up in Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal woes?
The rising country star recently appeared with his wife, Bunnie XO, as a special guest on Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield's "Cancelled" podcast, where he revealed a somewhat crazy story about the time he performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last October.
Diddy had also appeared for an interview on the fall episode of Jimmy Kimmel's hit talk show — just weeks before the renowned rapper was slammed with a lawsuit by his ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who accused him of raping and physically abusing her throughout their relationship of more than a decade.
During his recent podcast appearance, Jelly Roll was discussing his newfound fame and experiences interacting with celebrities when he couldn't help but share a now-relevant story about opting out of taking a photo with Diddy behind the scenes of the late-night show.
"I will tell this story, and I'll probably get in trouble for it; not harping on it 'cause it's a hot topic. ... And this is the first time in my career, ever, where they said, 'Do you want to meet such-and-such?'" the "Son of a Sinner" singer explained. "And I said, 'Yeah,' and I started walking that way."
He continued: "And as I was getting down the hallway — this is a true story — I said, 'Nah,' and went and got back in the car. Swear. I don't know what it was."
"I made a joke at first," he mentioned, adding, "I was like, 'Who don't wanna meet the guy that got Tupac [Shakur] killed?' And nobody thought that was funny, so I was like, 'Ooh, that was a bomb, maybe I shouldn't go do this anyway.'"
"So I was already skeptical, 'cause I thought I had a funny [joke] — I probably wouldn't say that [around him]," the "Wild Ones" hitmaker admitted of the joke that didn't land. "We were walking, [and] I was just like, 'I don’t know.' Very seldom does things rub me in a way where I was like, 'I don’t even know if that’s a picture I want.'"
Jelly Roll concluded: "I've ended up in pictures with people I didn't wanna be with, just 'cause motherfuckers are [walking] a carpet around the same time. ... And you're like, 'Yo, I don't really know who this human is, kind of.'"
In the months after his appearance on Kimmel's late-night show, Diddy has been hit with a total of five sexual-assault lawsuits and remains the subject of a s-- trafficking investigation. His son Christian "King" Combs was also recently accused of sexual assault in a newly-filed case.