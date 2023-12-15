Jelly Roll Thought People 'Only Drank to Do Cocaine': 'It Took Me a Long Time to Learn'

"I had to learn that you could drink alcohol without doing cocaine. It took me a long time to learn that," Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, admitted to a news publication. "I've never said that, but that's real. There was a long time where I just assumed, when people told me they drank without doing cocaine, I was like, 'I thought we only drank to do cocaine.'"

"I thought [drinking] was to make us not feel like drug addicts," the 39-year-old — who has been to jail upwards of 40 times for a variety of drug charges — continued. "Nobody wants to snort cocaine sober, then you're a drug addict. But I had to re-look at my relationship with alcohol like that."