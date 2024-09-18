Nolan Gould Found It 'Hard to Bond' With Kids His Own Age While Filming 'Modern Family'

Nolan Gould, 25, best known for his role as Luke Dunphy on the ABC sitcom Modern Family, revealed that due to his commitment to the show, he had “never been to school" a single day in his life.

“At that point, I was like, 21, and had a chip on my shoulder,” he said.

“I was like, 'I'm not going to reapply to film school and so just like never went.' … It closed a lot of doors to the kind of 'traditional lifestyle.' … I find it hard to bond with people about the things that everyone went through like, what was high school like?" Gould said, referring to his plan to attend film school, which he eventually set aside after the show was renewed for two additional seasons.