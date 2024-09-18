Nolan Gould Found It 'Hard to Bond' With Kids His Own Age While Filming 'Modern Family'
Nolan Gould, 25, best known for his role as Luke Dunphy on the ABC sitcom Modern Family, revealed that due to his commitment to the show, he had “never been to school" a single day in his life.
“At that point, I was like, 21, and had a chip on my shoulder,” he said.
“I was like, 'I'm not going to reapply to film school and so just like never went.' … It closed a lot of doors to the kind of 'traditional lifestyle.' … I find it hard to bond with people about the things that everyone went through like, what was high school like?" Gould said, referring to his plan to attend film school, which he eventually set aside after the show was renewed for two additional seasons.
When asked whether he would want his future kids to enter showbiz, the actor said he wouldn’t encourage them to follow in his footsteps. However, Gould was quick to shift focus and highlight the positive experiences he gained from his time on Modern Family.
“But then it opened doors," he shared, talking about the opportunity of being part of the show.
“So all these doors closed on kind of a traditional lifestyle, but opened up these really beautiful doors on a traditional, nonlinear lifestyle,” he mentioned. “I'm doing a lot of the things now, maybe that people kind of did when they were young."
Gould also opened up about his close-knit relationship with his Modern Family costars, which has lasted following the show's series finale.
"I got a phone call from Ed O'Neill yesterday — just one of those classic 'let's catch up' calls. I was reminiscing with him about this time on set when we were shooting in a hospital. I forget exactly what, but we were sitting there, just cracking each other up,” Gould added, referring to his costar who played Jay Pritchett.
Despite the challenges of starting his acting career at a young age, Gould feels content with what he has achieved so far.
“So I don't know. I'm happy with where I'm at now and I'm so glad I got to be a part of the show,” he said. “I wouldn’t change that.”