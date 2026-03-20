Jelly Roll Claims He 'Loves It' When Haters Call Wife Bunnie Xo a 'Gold Digger'

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Jelly Roll thinks it's funny that internet trolls claim his wife, Bunnie Xo, married him for money. "I love it when they call her a gold digger," the Grammy winner, 41, said recently, per an article published by Taste of Country Nights on Thursday, March 19. "She hates it. It just flames her up." "But it just tickles me absolutely pink because when I met her," he added, "I was homeless living out of a 1996 conversion van, so if anyone was digging for gold it was I, Popeye. I was couch-surfing and made it to the bedroom."

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'J Wasn't the Man He Is Today'

Source: mega The couple married a decade ago.

The couple married a decade ago after first meeting in 2015 at one of Jelly Roll’s shows at a Las Vegas country bar. Bunnie Xo (real name: Alisa DeFord) recently opened about the couple's early days together in her book, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which came out last last month. "J wasn't the man he is today back in 2015. When we met, and a year later, he was still bouncing couch to couch and living in his brown van, Bertha," she wrote, adding it was "the dirtiest vehicle" she had ever seen.

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Bunnie Xo Admitted Jelly Roll Wasn't Her 'Type'

Source: mega 'I wasn't his type either,' the podcaster shared.

Bunnie Xo, 46, shared that the country singer wasn't her "type," but she was inexplicably drawn to him. "I love tough guys, or goth, emo boys in eyeliner," she said. "I wasn't his type either. So why the h--- was my soul telling me there he is the minute we met? I couldn't explain it. And I didn't know how he thought about me at all. I had a hunch, but I wasn't sure." She felt their connection was "spiritual."

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'We Choose to Be Together Every Day'

Source: mega Bunnie Xo said the Grammy winner is her 'best friend.'

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host also candidly wrote about considering suicide after discovering Jelly Roll's affair in 2018. Bunnie Xo told Us Weekly of the admission, "I tried to be real as possible with the situation," explaining, "My husband is my best friend. I f------ love that man — and we have been through h---.” The content creator added, "I’m so happy for people who have never had to go through anything traumatic in their relationships. But I just feel like my husband and I had to go through that because it’s part of our testimony. It’s a part of what we’ve survived — we choose to be together every day."

'We Went Through a Lot of Pain'

Source: mega Jelly Roll confessed it was hard to reflect on painful memories.