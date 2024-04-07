OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kelsea Ballerini
OK LogoNEWS

CMT Music Awards Host Kelsea Ballerini Dazzles Alongside Boyfriend Chase Stokes Ahead of Star-Studded Show: Photos

kelsea ballerini spotted cmt music awards chase stokes photos
Source: CBS,CMT
By:

Apr. 7 2024, Published 7:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kelsea Ballerini dazzled in a red lace gown at the Country Music Television Awards red carpet alongside her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, on Sunday, April 7. The "Miss Me More" songstress, who is hosting the CMT Music Awards, was spotted entering the venue in Austin, Texas, while holding Stokes' hand.

"It's so different. It's been so wonderful — I've been between Nashville and Charleston when I'm not working to be there and support him like he's done for me for the past year now," Ballerini revealed on the red carpet when asked about watching Stokes film the popular show Outerbanks.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ACCESSCHASEBR/TWITTER

Kelsea Ballerini entered the CMT Music Awards while holding hands with Chase Stokes.

In the past, Stokes gushed over their relationship in an exclusive interview with OK!.

"It's been my favorite chapter of life, and she's such a special human being," Stokes told OK!. "Also integrating our dogs has been such a fun thing because Dibs and Milo could not be more different in the way they operate. Dibs is such an old soul and a sweetheart, and Milo is 3.5 years old and we call him Bullet Boy because he's always on the go. It's been fun to go into this chapter of life and experience each other's worlds."

Article continues below advertisement
kelsea ballerini spotted cmt music awards chase stokes photos
Source: CBS,CMT

Kelsea Ballerini gushed over her romance with Chase Stokes.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've been able to go on the road with her and watch her in her element," he continued, referring to Ballerini's latest string of concerts. "She's been able to come and watch me work as well, so we've just been really, really loving this chapter of life, which has been great."

The actor admitted he admires the artist's creativity.

"She's just an incredible songwriter," he noted. "She's an incredible performer, and I think this next chapter is going to be very, very special."

Article continues below advertisement
kelsea ballerini spotted cmt music awards chase stokes photos
Source: CBS,CMT

Kelsea Ballerini attended the CMT Awards with Chase Stokes

MORE ON:
Kelsea Ballerini
Article continues below advertisement

Despite Stokes being proud of Ballerini's success, her career has yet to push him to pivot into becoming a musician.

"I saw somewhere she said I'm a music guy, but I am the most insecure human being when it comes to that type of stuff," he shared. "I don't think I would ever have the courage to do anything in the music space. I am not even a secret super fan, but I don't know how she does it. I've sat on the side of the stage and watched her — and I'm sweating just watching her do what she does. She's so good at it!"

Article continues below advertisement
kelsea ballerini spotted cmt awards chase stokes photos
Source: MEGA

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes made their red carpet debut in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

In April of 2023, Ballerini and Stokes made their red carpet debut at the CMT Music Awards, where the blonde beauty hosted the ceremony alongside Kane Brown.

"They're having a great time together," an insider spilled at the time. "Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

While chatting with Alex Cooper, Ballerini was honest about the early stages of her courtship with Stokes.

"I'm not exploiting what I am or am not doing, because I do want to be respectful. And also, it's new. Everything's new for me — dating, being photographed with someone, like, it's all really new, and I'm tiptoeing," she told Cooper on "Call Her Daddy" shortly after revealing her romance with Stokes. "And I'm happy and I'm really re-learning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself. It's been a really beautiful re-awakening."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.