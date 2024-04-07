CMT Music Awards Host Kelsea Ballerini Dazzles Alongside Boyfriend Chase Stokes Ahead of Star-Studded Show: Photos
Kelsea Ballerini dazzled in a red lace gown at the Country Music Television Awards red carpet alongside her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, on Sunday, April 7. The "Miss Me More" songstress, who is hosting the CMT Music Awards, was spotted entering the venue in Austin, Texas, while holding Stokes' hand.
"It's so different. It's been so wonderful — I've been between Nashville and Charleston when I'm not working to be there and support him like he's done for me for the past year now," Ballerini revealed on the red carpet when asked about watching Stokes film the popular show Outerbanks.
In the past, Stokes gushed over their relationship in an exclusive interview with OK!.
"It's been my favorite chapter of life, and she's such a special human being," Stokes told OK!. "Also integrating our dogs has been such a fun thing because Dibs and Milo could not be more different in the way they operate. Dibs is such an old soul and a sweetheart, and Milo is 3.5 years old and we call him Bullet Boy because he's always on the go. It's been fun to go into this chapter of life and experience each other's worlds."
"I've been able to go on the road with her and watch her in her element," he continued, referring to Ballerini's latest string of concerts. "She's been able to come and watch me work as well, so we've just been really, really loving this chapter of life, which has been great."
The actor admitted he admires the artist's creativity.
"She's just an incredible songwriter," he noted. "She's an incredible performer, and I think this next chapter is going to be very, very special."
Despite Stokes being proud of Ballerini's success, her career has yet to push him to pivot into becoming a musician.
"I saw somewhere she said I'm a music guy, but I am the most insecure human being when it comes to that type of stuff," he shared. "I don't think I would ever have the courage to do anything in the music space. I am not even a secret super fan, but I don't know how she does it. I've sat on the side of the stage and watched her — and I'm sweating just watching her do what she does. She's so good at it!"
In April of 2023, Ballerini and Stokes made their red carpet debut at the CMT Music Awards, where the blonde beauty hosted the ceremony alongside Kane Brown.
"They're having a great time together," an insider spilled at the time. "Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."
While chatting with Alex Cooper, Ballerini was honest about the early stages of her courtship with Stokes.
"I'm not exploiting what I am or am not doing, because I do want to be respectful. And also, it's new. Everything's new for me — dating, being photographed with someone, like, it's all really new, and I'm tiptoeing," she told Cooper on "Call Her Daddy" shortly after revealing her romance with Stokes. "And I'm happy and I'm really re-learning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself. It's been a really beautiful re-awakening."