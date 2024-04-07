CMT Music Awards Host Kelsea Ballerini Dazzles Alongside Boyfriend Chase Stokes Ahead of Star-Studded Show: Photos

Kelsea Ballerini dazzled in a red lace gown at the Country Music Television Awards red carpet alongside her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, on Sunday, April 7. The "Miss Me More" songstress, who is hosting the CMT Music Awards, was spotted entering the venue in Austin, Texas, while holding Stokes' hand.

"It's so different. It's been so wonderful — I've been between Nashville and Charleston when I'm not working to be there and support him like he's done for me for the past year now," Ballerini revealed on the red carpet when asked about watching Stokes film the popular show Outerbanks.