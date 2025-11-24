Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Trolls His New Clean-Shaven Look After 200-Pound Weight Loss: 'You Got a Peanut Head, Dude'

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie XO is reacting to husband Jelly Roll's clean-shaven face. The country music star, who has shed roughly 200 pounds, recently shaved his signature beard — and his wife is still getting used to it. Opening up about her man's transformation during the Friday, November 21 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie XO told her co-hosts, "After he shaved, he’s got a little peanut. Slender. It looks like Beetlejuice."

Bunnie XO Compared Jelly Roll to Beetlejuice

Source: @jellyroll615/instagram; MEGA Jelly Roll showed off his clean-shaven face on Instagram on Friday, November 21.

The 45-year-old internet personality continued, "I told him that today. I said, ‘Baby, your little head is a...you got a peanut head, dude.'" "He looks like Noah with tattoos," she added, referring to the musician's 8-year-old son, Noah Buddy. Bunnie explained the Grammy-nominated artist, 40, "wanted to do it because he’s finally lost all that weight."

Bunnie XO Said She Wants Jelly Roll to Grow Back His 'Weird Cop Mustache'

Source: mega 'I don't even want him to grow the goatee back,' Bunnie XO exclaimed on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast.

Trolling aside, the model said she doesn't want him to grow the beard back. "I don’t even want him to grow the goatee back," she explained. "I want him to keep the mullet and do the frickin’ weird cop mustache that he had. Oh my God, it was so hot. It looks so good, I’m like, 'Baby, leave that.'"

Source: mega Jelly Roll has shed over 200 pounds.

Bunnie XO posted a clip to Instagram on Thursday, November 13, sharing that the "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker was finally ready to trim his facial hair. "I have never seen this man without his facial hair. Not one frickin' time," she told her followers. "And you guys know, as women, we get catfished, 'cause we don't know what the h---'s under there."

'We're Trying to See if a Face Lift Might Be in Order'

Source: mega Jelly Roll began his weight loss journey in 2022.

The podcaster, who married the "Somebody Save Me" singer in August 2016, revealed her husband chose to shave his face "in honor of" a shoot he had that day. "Now that he's so skinny — look at that freaking jawline — we wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?" she gushed. Appearing in the video alongside her, Jelly Roll quipped, "We're trying to see if a face lift might be in order."

Jelly Roll Hopes to Be on the Cover of 'Men's Health' by 2026

Source: mega The singer previously told his wife, 'I wanna have one of the biggest transformations.'