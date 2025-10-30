Jen Affleck Admits She'll 'Never Forget' Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Journey After Being Eliminated: 'I'm Proud of How Far I've Come'

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Affleck's Dancing With the Stars journey may have come to an end, but the reality star says the experience left a lasting mark. "It's truly been the biggest challenge in the best possible way," Affleck — who was partnered with first-time DWTS pro Jan Ravnik for Season 34 — tells OK! of her time on the hit competition series. "It's pushed me creatively, mentally and physically, but it's also reminded me how empowering it can be to step outside your comfort zone. I’ve grown so much through this experience, and I’m proud of how far I’ve come."

Source: ABC Jen Affleck was partnered with first-time pro Jan Ravnik for Season 34 of 'DWTS.'

For Affleck, who first captured fans' attention on Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the ballroom was another opportunity to show a new side of herself. "Getting to share that journey with my family and friends has made it even more special and something I’ll never forget," she adds. Now, after taking her final bow on DWTS, Affleck is turning her focus to fashion — teaming up with Cupshe for the brand's For the Plot Party Collection alongside her Mormon Wives costars Demi Engemann and Layla Taylor. "For the Plot is all about saying yes to experiences that make life more interesting," Affleck explains. "It’s about confidence, having fun and creating memories you'll laugh about later."

Source: ABC Jen Affleck has been balancing fashion shoots, rehearsals, filming her reality show and motherhood.

The stylish collaboration reflects that same sense of boldness and joy she brought to the dance floor. "I've always loved how Cupshe makes fashion feel fun and accessible," she mentions. "Their designs are flattering and effortless, and that's exactly how I want to feel when I get dressed." The For the Plot collection channels Affleck's signature uplifting style. "It's bright, playful, feminine, and chic," she shares. "Every look feels elevated but still comfortable and easy to wear, which is exactly how I like my wardrobe to be."

Source: Cupshe Jen Affleck partnered with Cupshe for their For the Plot party collection.

Of all the pieces, one stands out as her favorite. "The champagne dress feels the most like me," Affleck reveals. "It’s confident, flirty and has that little sparkle factor. You put it on and instantly feel ready for a good time." Affleck wants fans to feel that same joyous energy when they slip into the collection's designs. "I hope they feel confident, radiant and totally themselves," she notes. "Every piece was designed to bring out that fun, fearless side we all have."

Source: Cupshe Jen Affleck 'wouldn't trade' her life 'for anything.'